How to earn the EA FC 24 Hans Vanaken TOTS plus card for free

EA Sports has released the latest Mixed Leagues objective player in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Hans Vanaken TOTS Plus card being up for grabs. The Belgian midfielder has received an impressive boost to his overall rating and stats, making him an incredible player in the current meta of the game, especially due to his tall stature and physicality.

This is the latest such objective to be introduced after the release of EA FC 24's TOTS Inaki Williams on the very first day of La Liga Team of the Season.

Being a Team of the Season Plus card, the EA FC 24 Hans Vanaken TOTS plus card will also be easy to accommodate into a squad due to the chemistry perks these special cards receive.

The EA FC 24 Hans Vanaken TOTS Plus card can be unlocked via an objective

The objective has four segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Pedro Goncalves TOTS plus objective, the EA FC 24 Hans Vanaken TOTS plus card can also be unlocked by completing certain challenges in various Ultimate Team game modes. The objective set consists of four individual segments, each featuring its own challenge. Here are the stipulations in each segment:

Powerful Strike: Score three Power Shot goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 80+ x 2 player pack.

Perfect Vision: Assist six goals with a through ball in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack.

Belgian Elegance: Score and assist using a Belgian player in two separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 81+ x 2 players pack.

Thrilling Title Race: Win five matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having minimum two players from Belgium in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+x 5 player pack.

Not only can gamers get their hand on an incredible midfielder who will dominate matches by completing these challenges in Squad Battles, Rivals or UT Champions, but they can also obtain some exciting packs to test their luck.

Vanaken has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The 91-rated item possesses the Long Ball Pass+, Incisive Pass+ and Relentless+ PlayStyles, as well as the following key stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 91

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 84

Physicality: 90

With such versatile stats, as well as a five-star weak foot, the EA FC 24 Hans Vanaken TOTS plus card will be extremely useful as a midfielder in the current meta of the game. He is also extremely tall, yet agile, making him an ideal addition to any roster in Ultimate Team.

