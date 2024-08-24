How to earn the EA FC 24 Lucy Bronze FUTTIES card

EA Sports has released yet another Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective set in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Lucy Bronze FUTTIES card being the final reward for completing all the tasks. The English defender has received an incredible 98-rated item with impeccable stats, and gamers can get their hands on it by completing the latest Upgrade SBC 100 times.

This is one of the first instances of a Crafting objective providing a player as the final reward. While there are also some massive packs on offer as usual, the final reward of the Pre Season Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective is the EA FC 24 Lucy Bronze FUTTIES card, as well as an Ultimate Team pack for the upcoming EA FC 25 game.

The EA FC 24 Lucy Bronze FUTTIES card is now available via an objective in Ultimate Team

Not only does the EA FC 24 Lucy Bronze FUTTIES card possess the stats and attributes required to be an elite-tier right-back on the virtual pitch, but she also has amazing defending and passing PlayStyles, as well as a combination of five-star skills and a five-star weak foot. This makes her a versatile addition to any squad in Ultimate Team, making this objective worth grinding.

Each segment offers packs (Image via EA Sports)

To work through the various segments of the objective, gamers have to repeatedly complete the Pre Season Crafting Upgrade SBC, which requires 11 gold players, including one rare gold player. The SBC is easy to complete and provides a 80+ x 3 players pack on each completion.

Here are the rewards on offer in each segment:

10 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

15 completions: 83+ x 5 players pack

20 completions: 83+ x 3 players pack

25 completions: 83+ x 5 players pack

30 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

35 completions: 84+ x 10 players pack

40 completions: 83+ x 5 players pack

45 completions: Jumbo Rare gold players pack

50 completions: 87+ x 3 players pack

60 completions: 84+ x 10 players pack

70 completions: 87+ x 2 players pack

80 completions: 83+ x 20 players pack

90 completions: 87+ x 4 players pack

100 completions: 85+ x 10 players pack

With so many special cards from FUTTIES Week 1 to 3 and FUTTIES Week 5 being available in packs, these rewards will prove to be amazing for gamers looking to obtain exciting new players.

The EA FC 24 Lucy Bronze FUTTIES card is worth the effort in itself, as she has the stats needed to be one of the best defenders in the game.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

By completing all the segments of this challlenge, fans will also get their hands on a 82+ x 5 players pack for EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, which could be really useful in the early stages of the game.

