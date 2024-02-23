How to earn the EA FC 24 Nerea Eizagirre Fantasy FC card for free?

With the latest promo now being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Nerea Eizagirre Fantasy FC objective for gamers to grind. This Spanish winger from Real Sociedad received an impressive special version with some massive upgrades, and one can also get their hands on some valuable seasonal XP.

Objective cards are always popular in the world of Ultimate Team due to their free nature. Gamers can easily unlock these special items by completing some in-game challenges, and the EA FC 24 Nerea Eizagirre Fantasy FC item is no different.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Nerea Eizagirre Fantasy FC objective

Similar to most other similar FC 24 challenges released so far in the game cycle, this objective can also be completed in various game modes. This includes Squad Battles, Rivals, and Champions. However, it has multiple tasks that gamers must first complete. These are the specific stipulations and rewards for each segment in this objective:

Task 1: Triple Triumph

Win three matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a Premium Gold pack.

Task 2: Attackers Aid

Assist four goals using attackers in Squad Battles on minimum semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 500 XP and a 75+ x 5 players pack.

Task 3: Play 4

Play four matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 82+ x 2 players pack.

Task 4: Goal sensation

Score three goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn a 83+ x 3 players pack.

These are some of the most lenient and easy tasks for an objective player released so far in Ultimate Team. Gamers will be easily able to complete this objective and obtain the EA FC 24 Nerea Eizagirre Fantasy FC card by simply playing the game as usual without having to keep any restrictions in mind.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Nerea Eizagirre Fantasy FC objective in Ultimate Team?

The 87-rated special item possesses the following amazing stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 86

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 69

Physicality: 76

The card also has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, making it an all-around threat during attacking scenarios on the virtual pitch. It also has the Incisive Pass PlayStyle+, along with other useful regular PlayStyles like Finesse Shot, Technical, and Trivela.

This card can also receive future upgrades, as all Fantasy FC cards are dynamic in nature and receive in-game boosts based on their team's performances in real life. This means that the Spanish winger has the potential to be a 91-rated item if Real Sociedad fulfills the requirements needed to secure the upgrades.