How to earn the EA FC 24 Vilhjalmsdottir Future Stars card for free?

The second week of the Future Stars event is now live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Vilhjalmsdottir Future Stars card being released as an objective. This is a free card that players can unlock by completing certain challenges on the virtual pitch. This card offers gamers several packs, XP, and the special 87-rated Icelandic winger as well.

Introduced first in FIFA 19, the Future Stars event is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team. With the world of football consistently giving rise to new and promising young talent, EA Sports has plenty of options to choose from in this promo. The latest EA FC 24 Vilhjalmsdottir Future Stars card is an excellent example, with the 22 year old female superstar receiving an amazing boost.

EA FC 24 Vilhjalmsdottir Future Stars is now available via an objective in Ultimate Team

With this being the second phase of the Future Stars event, the EA FC 24 Vilhjalmsdottir Future Stars objective is the second such card to be released for free after the Future Stars Magassa version last week. Similar to previous such events, the challenges in this set can be completed in a variety of game modes.

These are the specific tasks mentioned in the objective:

Task 1: Play 4

Play four matches in any Ultimate Team game mode. Earn a two rare gold players pack.

Task 2: Midfield assistance

Assist two goals using midfielders in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro difficulty. Earn a Premium Gold pack.

Task 3: Score 3

Score three goals during the same Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions), win on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Earn a Small prime gold players pack.

Task 4: Win 3

Win three matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum semi-pro difficulty. Earn 1000 XP and a 82+ x 2 players pack.

By completing these tasks, gamers will finally get their hands on the 87-rated EA FC 24 Vilhjalmsdottir Future Stars card. While it will be rather difficult to accommodate her into a squad due to her nationality and league, most fans already possess plenty of Icons in their starting eleven to achieve the chemistry points needed.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Vilhjalmsdottir Future Stars objective?

The 87-rated card has received the following stats alongside the Rapid PlayStyle+:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 83

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 63

Physicality: 82

Not only is this an impressive special version to add to any squad in Ultimate Team, gamers can also obtain a wide variety of packs and XP by completing these challenges. This XP will be useful in unlocking better tiers of rewards in the latest season of Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC, giving fans plenty of incentive to complete this objective.