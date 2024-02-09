How to earn a free EA FC 24 Magassa Future Stars card in Ultimate Team

The Future Stars promo is now live in Ultimate Team, with one objective providing gamers with a free EA FC 24 Magassa Future Stars card. This French midfielder has received an incredible boost to his overall rating and stats with this item, making him a viable option in the game's current meta. The card can be unlocked by completing an objective.

With the world of football constantly giving rise to amazing talent, the Future Stars promo has rapidly become a fan favorite. The players that are part of this event receive upgrades to reflect their potential abilities, making them usable on the virtual pitch. The EA FC 24 Magassa Future Stars card is no different, with an overall of 86 and amazing attributes.

How to unlock the EA FC 24 Magassa Future Stars card

The objective to unlock the EA FC 24 Magassa Future Stars card is located in the Live tab of the objectives section in Ultimate Team. It's called Future Stars: Magassa.

Similar to most other player-based objectives released so far in the game cycle, the challenges mentioned in this challenge can be completed in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions. There are four tasks in total that must be accomplished to get the card:

Task 1: French Fortitude

Concede two or fewer goals per match in five separate matches in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while having a minimum of six French players in your starting eleven. Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack.

Task 2: Midfield Mastery

Assist seven goals using midfielders in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

Task 3: Victorious Sixfold

Win six matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 82+ x 2 players pack.

Task 4: Perfect Ten

Score 10 goals with a player from the Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 83+ x 2 players pack.

By completing all these challenges, you can get your hands on the EA FC 24 Magassa Future Stars card to add to your squad.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Magassa Future Stars objective?

The French central defensive midfielder has received an 86-rated item with the following stats:

Pace: 80

Shooting: 70

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 86

Physicality: 83

This Future Stars item possesses the Bruiser Playstyle+, along with the Pinged pass, long ball pass, Intercept, and Relentless PlayStyles. These are some of the most useful traits for Magassa's position, making this card worth obtaining for gamers looking to upgrade their midfield with a new CDM from Ligue 1. There are also some useful packs up for grabs via the various challenges in the objective.