How to earn a free set of Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

Mantis Blades are a deadly body modification in Cyberpunk 2077 and can be rather expensive to get.

However, there is one way to get a free set of Mantis Blades. Luckily, it's fairly easy and just relies on chance.

Players can head to the Corpo Plaza in the City Center whenever they're ready. In the northwestern corner of Corpo Plaza, the mantis blades will reside within a container. Players can look for a side job in the area to indicate that they are close to the container.

Things gets tricky here because the Mantis Blades are not guaranteed. Having said that, the drop chance is random but not unlikely.

Players should save the game before opening the container. Once saved, the container can be opened. If the Mantis Blades are there, then the mission is a success. If they aren't, simply reload to the last save and try again. Each load will spawn something different until the container is opened.

Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077

There are a ton of ways to modify the body in Cyberpunk 2077. Mods range from eye implants to skeleton changes and everything in between. Mantis Blades are easily one of the most exciting body mods and are equipped in the arm slot.

Players don't need to be proficient in blades to use the Mantis Blades. However, upgrading the Reflexes attribute tree will give more damage to Mantis Blades in general.

The basic way to get the Mantis Blades is to go to a Ripperdoc at any location around Night City.

Once at a Ripperdoc, players can go to the arm modification slot and purchase a Mantis Blade upgrade. The catch is that they are fairly expensive pieces of equipment. On top of that, players require nearly 20 street cred in order to purchase the Mantis Blades.

This means that players will need to grind out a lot of side missions from fixers, random points of interest, or main missions. Any of those options will provide both money and street cred.

Mantis Blades themselves allow players to launch at their enemies and initiate melee combat when the time is necessary. They may seem like they are meant for melee players only, but they make plenty of sense for gun builds too. There are plenty of scenarios when close-quarters blades will help.