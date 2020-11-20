How to earn the Ruthless medal in COD Mobile

COD Mobile is one of the most popular titles in the mobile battle royale genre, which revolves around surviving as the last man in the battleground. Several players drop together onto an island and fight it out to be the winners.

COD Mobile consists of the BR as well as Multiplayer modes. Apart from regular gameplay and player stats, it also displays features like achievements, titles, and medals that portray a player's credibility and skill set.

There are 85 medals in Call of Duty: Mobile, of which 42 can be acquired in the Multiplayer mode. Players can earn them by performing a specific task or a series of them. The Ruthless medal is one that has to be gained via much grinding and patience in the game.

This article takes a look at the steps to earn this medal in COD Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

Steps to obtain the Ruthless medal in COD Mobile

The Ruthless medal is a killstreak medal in the Multiplayer section of COD Mobile. It can only be earned by fulfilling a specified task, and achieving it is as tough as it sounds. Players need to kill 15 enemies consecutively without dying in a single match.

Gamers can follow these steps to get the Ruthless medal in COD Mobile:

They need to select the Multiplayer Mode in COD Mobile and gather a squad, either with friends or random teammates. This increases the chance of surviving to obtain 15 consecutive kills.

They need to equip their loadout of choice.

They must then select any of the available multiplayer maps and start the game.

They have to kill 15 enemies consecutively without dying to earn the medal.

Advertisement

Acquiring the Ruthless Medal in COD Mobile (Image via Pinterest)

Earning the Ruthless medal in COD Mobile is a grueling job for players new to this game, as it requires solid mechanical and tactical skills along with precise knowledge about the maps.

Players can use high-tier guns and a recoil-optimizing loadout to maximize their chances of increasing the killstreak to 15. Operator Skills, grenades, trip mines, EMPs, etc provide the ultimate edge to gain an advantage and accumulate more consecutive kills on the battlefield.