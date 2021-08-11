How to earn and use Supply Points in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is giving players a new take on beloved games such as those in the Left 4 Dead series.
This brand new game is going through a beta period at the moment, but it has seen a massive number of players give it a try. It is safe to say that the adrenaline of the gameplay and customization options are keeping players hooked.
Those who enjoy slaying zombies and customizing a character will thoroughly enjoy Back 4 Blood. In terms of customization, you can customize your card or receive skins and sprays. This is done with Supply Points.
Back 4 Blood: How to earn Supply Points
Supply Points are earned, to put it simply, by playing Back 4 Blood. Once you make it through a campaign level or finish a Swarm session, you will be rewarded with Supply Points.
Just play and finish some missions to gather as many Supply Points as you need. More than likely, when you finish a campaign level or Swarm session, you'll receive over a dozen Supply Points in Back 4 Blood.
There are also challenges found in Back 4 Blood. Completing these will grant you Supply Points, adding to the total you would normally receive just to finish up those missions.
Back 4 Blood: How to use Supply Points
After hoarding a massive amount of Supply Points in Back 4 Blood, you will probably want to know how to spend them. To use them, head to the Fort Hope hub location.
You will have to find a woman sitting at a picnic table. Interact with that woman. You will recognize her by the giant red headdress she wears with a cowboy hat resting on top of it.
This is called the Supply Line. You can get cosmetics for your characters, weapons, sprays and a whole lot more. There are also new cards to earn to build Back 4 Blood decks with.
The Supply Line isn't very straightforward, though. You will have to work your way through it to obtain the item you want most. The Supply Points will help you achieve this.