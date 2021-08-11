How to earn and use Supply Points in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is giving players a new take on beloved games such as those in the Left 4 Dead series.

This brand new game is going through a beta period at the moment, but it has seen a massive number of players give it a try. It is safe to say that the adrenaline of the gameplay and customization options are keeping players hooked.

Those who enjoy slaying zombies and customizing a character will thoroughly enjoy Back 4 Blood. In terms of customization, you can customize your card or receive skins and sprays. This is done with Supply Points.

Back 4 Blood: How to earn Supply Points

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

Supply Points are earned, to put it simply, by playing Back 4 Blood. Once you make it through a campaign level or finish a Swarm session, you will be rewarded with Supply Points.

Just play and finish some missions to gather as many Supply Points as you need. More than likely, when you finish a campaign level or Swarm session, you'll receive over a dozen Supply Points in Back 4 Blood.

@back4blood beta is great so far ! Having a ton of fun. My only suggestion so far is if the only thing you can spend your supply points on is the supply line section, and what you unlock is linear, then you shouldn’t need to walk to the thing to spend them. Just have it automatic — Mr.Altercation (@creamfraige) August 5, 2021

There are also challenges found in Back 4 Blood. Completing these will grant you Supply Points, adding to the total you would normally receive just to finish up those missions.

Back 4 Blood: How to use Supply Points

Image via Turtle Rock Studios

After hoarding a massive amount of Supply Points in Back 4 Blood, you will probably want to know how to spend them. To use them, head to the Fort Hope hub location.

You will have to find a woman sitting at a picnic table. Interact with that woman. You will recognize her by the giant red headdress she wears with a cowboy hat resting on top of it.

I feel like back 4 blood could really benefit from a realism mode like left 4 dead



So stuff like trauma and ammo types can be kept in there so players have a more classic mode



Plus you could make it so realism gives more supply points — Ben (@SirCrackerBulb) August 9, 2021

This is called the Supply Line. You can get cosmetics for your characters, weapons, sprays and a whole lot more. There are also new cards to earn to build Back 4 Blood decks with.

The Supply Line isn't very straightforward, though. You will have to work your way through it to obtain the item you want most. The Supply Points will help you achieve this.

Edited by Sabine Algur