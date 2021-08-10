How to ping in Back 4 Blood

Most online games these days have the ability to ping on the map which has become integral to the multiplayer experience, and Back 4 Blood is no different. Any player should have the tool ready when things get heated.

Players that don't have a mic or a way to communicate with teammates will certainly need to make use of the ping mechanic in order to get points or locations across. Even for players that can communicate or speak to each other, the ping still has purpose. It allows for visual call outs without wasting any time amid all of the zombies.

Luckily, using a ping in Back 4 Blood is simple and there are a couple of ways to use it in the game.

Controls for the ping in Back 4 Blood

There is a fast way to ping in Back 4 Blood and a slightly longer method through the use of a menu. Most players will likely want to make use of the quick ping while taking on hordes of the undead.

For the quick ping option, players only need to hit a single key or button on their controllers. On PC, the key for the ping is Q. On PlayStation, the button is L1 and on Xbox, the button is LB. Of course, those apply to any of the consoles, regardless of whether they are next generation or not. Those controls will also apply to a controller connected to Back 4 Blood on PC.

Another option for the ping system on console is to use the radial menu or a wheel of options for players to choose from. In the menu on the right hand side, there will be an option to ping wherever players are aiming. This menu can be accessed by pressing up on the d-pad of a controller. It's not exactly a ping, but rather another way to make call outs to other teammates in the same manner as a ping.

There is more purpose to using the ping action in Back 4 Blood beyond simply pointing out locations as well. When pinging an item in the game, it will show up as an icon on the other player's screen, which will notify them and give them the exact location of the item. That could include doors, important items, or simply some gear.

Regardless of the reason, players will want to keep the ping action in mind when playing Back 4 Blood.

