How to defeat Predator in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite's biggest talking point right now is The Predator. Earning the skin, finding the items, and completing all the quests related to the galactic hunter are the top of the players' to-do list.

Of course, to acquire The Predator skin in Fortnite, players need to find and defeat The Predator in the game. This task is easier said than done, as The Predator is a highly skilled opponent. Everyone who launches into a game of Fortnite seems to be landing at Stealthy Stronghold, all with the same idea in mind - Kill The Predator

Defeating The Predator in Fortnite

First, find The Predator near the upper left-hand wall of Fortnite's Stealthy Stronghold. The NPC spawns around the area containing its pod, and when the creepy battle music starts to play, players can be assured that it is nearby.

The Predator will appear as nothing more than a blur when not attacking players. This cloaking system makes The Predator difficult to spot at first. However, once the player gets the hang of how to identify it, they should be able to keep track of its location, as long as they maintain a sharp eye.

The most challenging part of this fight is to not get tagged by other players vying for the skin as well. As for The Predator, it will leap through the air frequently, especially if it starts to lose the fight. It is also much faster than most NPCs, making it more difficult to hit, especially while cloaked.

The best tactic to use against the Predator is to unload a shotgun into it when it comes in close. It performs a combo ending in an uppercut. If players time it right, they can stay just out of reach and get in a good 2-3 shotgun blasts on The Predator, depending on which shotgun they are using.

Do not get cocky, as this will not take down the NPC right away. The Predator has a large pool of HP, and it takes time, patience, and skill to defeat it. Load up on healing items and do not be afraid to step back from the battle if things get too hot.

Easily earn The Predator skin in Fortnite without beating it

There is a simple trick to acquiring the skin if the player in question isn't hell-bent on killing The Predator. Players do not actually need to beat The Predator in Fortnite to earn the outfit. All a player needs to do is get one single hit on it, and as long as someone defeats it, they will gain the skin.

The trick is to get in, hit The Predator, and then get out or dodge as quickly as possible. Then, hope someone else takes it down.

More often than not, The Predator will go down eventually. Fortnite players need to ensure they have full health, full shields, and a weapon they are sure they can get a hit in with. After that, it is just about spraying, praying, and then running away.

Once players have their new Predator skin, the next step is to start working on acquiring all the additional items and upgrades, to make it look even more deadly.