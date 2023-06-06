How to easily counter Juri in Street Fighter 6

Juri returns as a member of Street Fighter 6's stellar cast of characters. First debuting in Street Fighter 4, fans immediately took a liking to her due to her fast-paced punishing play style and her sadistic personality. She remains a formidable fighter who is capable of taking down her opponents with quick-hitting combos that rely on her kicks.

Juri has the ability to take control of a match with her blinding speed and mobility. If you are struggling to defend against her close-range, lightning-fast kicks, this guide is for you.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Getting to know Juri in Street Fighter 6

Juri excels in using her speed to get close to where she is most effective. She has a good mix of close-range regular attacks and moves that propel her forward to quickly close the gap between herself and an opponent. She pressures her enemies into making mistakes by rushing them and not giving them a chance to escape.

Juri is a rushdown character in terms of fighting game archetypes. Rushdown characters are aggressive and are capable of forcing their opponents to be on the defensive for most of the match.

Juri is certainly one of the more aggressive characters in Street Fighter 6. Keeping her at mid-range will rob her of some advantages and will allow you to keep the playing field more level.

A character with good mid-range pokes that can keep their opponents from getting close would be useful against Juri. Additionally, characters with a solid mix of defense and offense that can survive her close-range onslaughts and quickly counter with an offensive burst of their own are perfect.

A character that can match Juri's mobility is also essential in countering her. Slower characters can be lured into traps when they attempt to get close.

The best Street Fighter 6 characters to counter Juri

Street Fighter 6 characters who can stand their ground are the best to use against Juri. A defensive-minded character like Guile can use his Flash Kicks to stop Juri in her tracks when she tries to jump in. Additionally, since Guile can effectively hurt his opponents from a distance, he can stay away from Juri while using his charged projectiles to wear her down.

A well-rounded Street Fighter 6 character like Ryu is also great for countering Juri since he has a good mix of offense and defense. He can quickly provide a counter at the end of Juri's combos with his own hard-hitting offense while also having the mobility to get away from her during her offensive bursts.

