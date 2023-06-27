Final Fantasy 16, much like the previous games in the series, features some really cool boss fights. The sixteenth mainline entry in the series takes a bold new approach with its action-focused combat system. And to compliment that, Final Fantasy 16's bosses are much more challenging than any previous mainline titles. While the Eikons are the main attraction in the game, a plethora of minibosses also present an equal amount of challenge.

The minibosses are usually part of the main story quests or are the final obstacle in certain optional questlines, such as the Notorious Marks. The Akashic Dragon is one such miniboss you will face during the game's main story. Being the very first dragon fight in the game, the Akashic Dragon can be quite intimidating.

Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating the Akashic Dragon in Final Fantasy 16.

Note: This article contains story spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

Where do you encounter the Akashic Dragon in Final Fantasy 16?

You will face the Akashic Dragon in the main story quest - The Crystals' Curse. The quest essentially revolves around Clive, Jill, Cid, and Torgal infiltrating Drake's head to destroy the Mothercrystal within and free the land of the curse of Aether.

As the party progresses through the town's underbelly, past the Imperial guards, and into the dungeon harboring the Mothercrystal, they will eventually face the first miniboss of the area, Imperial Cannonier.

Upon defeating the Imperial Cannonier, passing the Aether mine, and into the dungeon guarding the Mothercrystal, the party will come face-to-face with the Akashic Dragon.

How to easily defeat the Akashic Dragon in Final Fantasy 16?

The Akashic Dragon is arguably one of the game's most challenging main story bosses. The major factors contributing to the difficulty here are the boss' increased defenses due to Aether and the massive damage output with each elemental attack.

Fortunately, the Akashic Dragon takes quite a lot of damage from Clive's Phoenix abilities, which should give you an upper hand in the battle. Here are a few tips that should help you defeat the Akashic Dragon without much hassle:

Similarly to most boss fights in the game, most of your damage against the Akashic Dragon will come from the Eikonic abilities.

The best set of Eikonic abilities to use against the boss is "Rising Flame," "Flames of Rebirth," "Gouge," and "Wicked Wheel."

The attacks to look out for are the claw swipes, fire breath, the charged laser beam, and the dive-bomb.

The Akashic Dragon will fly away occasionally and breathe fire upon the arena. Fortunately, you can dodge this attack; however, your timing needs to be precise.

The Akashic Dragon is also very prone to stagger, that is, if you stay on its tail and do not let it replenish its stagger bar.

Once the Dragon is staggered, you can use your Limit Break with the Eikonic abilities and combat skills to make quick work of the boss.

Defeating the Akashic Dragon will allow you to progress through the quest line. Despite the Dragon being a pretty challenging encounter, it isn't the final boss of "The Crystals' Curse" main story quest. Instead, it's just an appetizer to the battle against the main boss, Typhon.

Poll : 0 votes