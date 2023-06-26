What is Downthrust and how to use it in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16's combat system, despite being a far cry from the series' classic turn-based system, is quite robust. The latest combat system is very similar to some of the best character action games out there, such as Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, etc. And, like these games, there's a pretty long list of combos for players to master.

As you progress through the game's story and unlock new abilities for Clive, you will gradually see him get stronger. However, there are a few skills you get to unlock fairly early in the game that can be tricky to pull off but become deadly when included within Clive's combos.

One such skill is "Donwthrust," which sees Clive slam down with a flaming sword on his enemies from midair. Here's a comprehensive guide on unlocking Downthrust and using it during combat in Final Fantasy 16.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers for Final Fantasy 16's main story.

How to unlock Downthrust in Final Fantasy?

Downthrust unlocks as part of the Phoenix skill tree, which is available to you from the beginning of the game. Once you complete the tutorial segment, you can use your "Ability Points (AP)" to unlock new skills. Downthrust costs only 30 AP.

Most of Clive's combat skills can be upgraded to make them more viable during combat. This also stays true for Downthrust, which can be mastered for additional AP, increasing its damage output.

How to use Downthrust in Final Fantasy 16?

Downthrust is one of the most powerful skills in Clive's arsenal, and much like his other combat skill, such as "Lunge," it requires multiple button presses to activate. It should be noted that you can only activate Downthrust from midair.

Once you are in mid-air, either by jumping or using an Eikonic ability, or simply by warping to an airborne enemy, you can trigger Downthrust simply by pressing the "square" and "cross" buttons at the same time.

While Downthrust by itself might not seem that effective. If used in conjunction with other skills, such as "Wicked Wheel," it can end up dealing massive amounts of stagger damage. Downthrust is also a great tool to finish your combos with.

One of the best ways to instantly stagger minibosses in the game is using your Eikonic abilities one after another and finishing with Wicked Wheel, followed by a Downthrust. This combo works even better when used with Clive's Limit Break.

