How to easily defeat Altered Mylodon in Forspoken

Forspoken was released on January 24, 2023, throwing protagonist Frey into the magical world of Athia, where she must discover her newfound powers and find a way to save the world from the corrupted Tantas and Bleak - before finding a way back home.

This action role-playing game from Square Enix and Luminous Productions is described as a “narrative-focused title” with various combat and traversal elements interwoven into a tightly written plot.

Forspoken specializes in magic-based combat against hordes of enemies with several sub-bosses and bosses sprinkled in between. This article will focus on one of several formidable enemies found relatively early on in the in-game world of Forspoken, the Altered Mylodon.

Note: Minor spoilers for Forspoken and this boss fight will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Altered Mylodon is a powerful early-game boss that focuses on melee damage in Forspoken

This boss can be quite a challenge for the ill-equipped player at the start of the game. Fortunately, following these patterns and tips will help you defeat it with ease:

The Altered Mylodon is a substantial, towering bear-like creature with a thick hide that makes it a menacing foe to go up against.

While Frey can brute force the boss early on in the game, waiting until she obtains Red Magic is highly recommended since this boss is weak to Fire spells.

The Altered Mylodon can be seen resting atop a hill and is passive until you strike it, after which the battle begins.

Despite its vast size, the enemy is swift, and carefully timed dodges are a must to live through the encounter.

This Mylodon can use Biting Attack and Claw Swipes, both melee moves that can dish out heavy damage to Frey.

Dodge these attacks while using the Shield Shot skill against them.

The beast takes reduced damage from Frey thanks to its thickened hide. Try targeting the weak spots on its belly and rear to reduce its HP faster.

The Altered Mylodon also uses a few unlockable attacks - make sure to avoid being hit or carry enough healing items with you to mitigate the damage.

Necklaces with higher Red Magic bonuses are highly recommended for the fight.

Once the boss has its HP lowered to a certain percentage, it will begin using an area-of-effect roar attack that deals moderate damage rather hard to avoid.

The fight ends once the beast’s HP drops to zero.

Where can players find the Altered Mylodon in Forspoken?

The Altered Mylodon is the first boss players can encounter in their journey through the lands of Athia, first appearing during the events of Chapter 3. This particular boss is found resting northeast of the Barren Plains Refuge. Refer to the image below to get a clearer idea of its exact location:

The location of the Altered Mylodon in the in-game map (Image via YouTube/TheGamesEntertainer)

What loot does the Altered Mylodon drop when defeated?

Defeating the beast will reward players with decent experience points, four Lambent Garlands, and a chest containing a nugget. These items can increase Frey’s skills and gear, making her more formidable.

Forpsoken was released on January 24, 2023, worldwide for PC and PlayStation 5.

