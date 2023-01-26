Forspoken is the latest magical entry from Square Enix and Luminous productions, set in a brand new world that follows protagonist Frey discovering her magical powers in the land of Athia. She must save this world from the corrupted Tantas, brought on by the onset of the Bleak.

Forspoken @Forspoken



Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in



Out now on PS5 and PC. The wait is over.Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in #Forspoken Out now on PS5 and PC. The wait is over.Armed with an arsenal of powerful spells and a myriad of magic parkour abilities, it's time to travel to Athia in #Forspoken.Out now on PS5 and PC. https://t.co/WSDyVGqC3q

This action-adventure role-playing game is narrative focused, being divided into several subchapters spread across a wide, open world. The introductory chapter to Forspoken is mostly minimal, but it does provide a much-needed sense of direction for the game, introducing us to Frey as well as setting up the world around her.

Note: Spoilers for Forspoken will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Chapter 1: Attachments is more of an introductory section for Forspoken

Forspoken begins the game with a tutorial chapter, introducing the player to Frey and the world around her. It also teaches players the basics of movement and sets up a backdrop for the plot to unravel later on. The chapter is moderately lengthy, clocking in at around 30 minutes total. It's summarized below:

The game begins with Frey in a courtroom. Read the three documents to the court when prompted. These bits will fill in players about Frey, her current situation, and the game's flow.

After the cutscene ends, the game will finally transfer control of Faye to the player.

Your objective is updated to reach back home to your apartment. Simply walk forward toward your objective, indicated by a map marker.

A cutscene will follow shortly, and Faye will have to take part in a chase sequence as she tries to escape the thugs.

Use the left analog stick to pick up speed and run toward your new objective. Familiarize yourself with the map markers at this point.

The game automatically makes Frey parkour against obstacles, but certain sections will require her to jump to avoid obstacles.

Jump over the barrier in front and proceed to the alley on your left when instructed.

Head back around Frey’s apartment, and climb up the ladder to enter through the window.

Players will now be introduced to the Archive, past which they will have to interact with multiple objects to proceed. Once completed, head back out of the bedroom.

Faye’s cat, Homer, will wait for you outside. A cutscene plays out, and Faye will go to sleep.

Faye is rudely awoken by a fire burning down her apartment. Find Homer, examine the bedroom, and head outside from the window.

A series of cutscenes will follow, after which Faye will have to head into an abandoned pawn shop. Use the ladder to get down and down from the ledge on your left to reach the shop’s window.

Finally, jump to the second ledge using the pallets to enter the pawn shop.

Head down the stairs to find and examine the intriguing cuff on the table to end Chapter 1. Attachments.

This ends the chapter, Attachments. While players do get a grasp of things here, sadly, there aren't any collectibles or secrets of sorts.

Forspoken was released on January 24, 2023, for PC and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes