How to easily defeat Jesus Burgess in One Piece Odyssey 

One Piece Odyssey is a turn-based RPG developed by ILCA that relives some of the iconic moments of the popular anime series in a narrative-driven open-world environment.

Through several chapters, players get to take down some of the memorable villains of the One Piece anime series, including Jesus Burgess, the Helmsman of the fearsome Blackbeard Pirates.

In One Piece Odyssey, gamers will come across the Burgess Boss battle during Chapter 5, when Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates get to explore the Dressrosa arc area. The ultimate goal of the Dressrosa arc is to stop the Warlord of the Sea, named Donquixote Doflamingo.

But the first boss battle against Jesus Burgess is also a formidable encounter. Later on, players will have to face Burgess again. This guide is about how to overcome Burgess in the first encounter.

The Jesus Burgess Boss Fight Guide in One Piece Odyssey

Jesus Burgess, also known as the Champion, is an unusually large and broad-chested pirate full of muscles. Burgess mostly relies on his brute strength to inflict damage. Although Burgess’s attacks don’t drain too much HP, he has a formidable health bar nonetheless.

To tackle Burgess’s brute strength and health, players must use the item Elephant Tuna Saute to boost the attack and guts of the entire crew significantly. Zoro’s Death Lion Song ability also does a ton of damage to Burgess. One strike is enough to reduce Burgess’ health by half.

Regardless of what Straw Hat crew combination players opt to choose, keeping Luffy and Zoro in the ranks would be a wise choice. Players can bring in Robin from the reserves as well, as her Ohchenta Fleur move also inflicts a lot of damage on Burgess. Finish off the duel with Luffy’s Gum Gum Red Hawk.

After taking down Burgess once, he rises up again. This is when the second stage of the boss fight commences. At this moment, Burgess gets interrupted by Sabo – Luffy’s sworn brother in the popular Anime series.

Start off with a Ragged Ball in the first turn to reduce Burgess’ defense. This time around, Burgess unleashes a menacing move called the Shockwave Elbow, which not only deals a ton of HP damage but also faints the target upon impact.

Use Zoro’s Ashura Silver Mist ability and follow it up with relentless Gum Gum Pistols to keep draining Burgess’ health at each turn. One way of winning the Burgess Boss fight is to utilize Zoro’s abilities well. Make sure to keep Zoro’s health meter up and his abilities buffed up during this battle.

One Piece Odyssey takes place on the mysterious island of Waford. It’s an open-world JRPG adventure divided into several explorable arcs and chapters. It takes approximately 40 or fewer gameplay hours to complete the main storyline. One piece Odyssey also offers plenty of side-quests and bounty-hunter missions.

One Piece Odyssey features a turn-based combat system. Each crew member from the Straw Hat Pirate team possesses unique moves and special abilities. The game is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC.

