One Piece Odyssey is the game adaptation anime fans have been waiting for. Bandai Namco has done a splendid job faithfully recreating the open world in this game. Players fight various boss gauntlets, encounter unique enemies, and reenact famous battles from the show.

One Piece Odyssey transports the player to Marineford in Chapter 6: The Paramount War. Several enemies and bosses are there to face, and players will even reach a point where they will have to face Kizaru and Aokiji simultaneously. The battle is tough, but players will be leveled up adequately to tackle it by this point.

Kizaru and Aokiji team up to fight in One Piece Odyssey

In One Piece Odyssey, you will be in the middle of the action in Marineford before facing Kizaru and Aokiji. Kizaru is whom you will run into early on in the Marineford war. He flees the fight once you drain half his health, after which waves of enemies need to be defeated, including Captain Tomack. Once you're done dealing with them, Luffy rushes off toward the Marine HQ but is interrupted by Aokiji.

In the same cutscene, while Aokiji is about to attack Luffy, Jinbe joins the battle. Luffy's morale is boosted; he takes a run-up to switch to Gear 2 and is hit by a sudden landing. Kizaru reappears and knocks out Luffy. At this point of One Piece Odyssey, Crocodile appears out of the blue to deflect Aokiji's ice spear. The battle begins with Jinbe and Crocodile on your side.

Kizaru uses the Yasakani Sacred Jewel attack—a barrage of power beams that hit all three of your party members. But this attack is ineffective on Crocodile.

Occasionally, Kizaru uses his basic attack, which reduces a moderate amount of health. He can also resort to Ama no Murakumo Sword, wherein he ends up damaging all three members. Crocodile isn't immune to this attack.

Kizaru's sword attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Remember that you won't be able to use anyone other than Luffy, Crocodile, and Jinbe in this battle of One Piece Odyssey. You can only select Luffy's attack patterns while the other two will be on autopilot.

Aokiji uses Ice Block Partisan that shoots out ice spears at all three characters. Yet again, Crocodile remains immune to any damage or status effects; however, Luffy will be frozen. Jinbe will be affected by bleeding and decreased attack. Ice Time Capsule is another attack he can use, in which icicles rise from the ground to deal damage after he slams the ground.

Aokiji's Ice Capsule attack. (image via Bandai Namco)

Crocodile uses the Erosion Cycle skill, a powerful mini-cyclone that damages both enemies once he slams the ground. He also has a basic attack wherein he swings a hook at the enemy. Both his attacks do a decent amount of damage, so you don't have to worry about healing him.

Crocodile's attack. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Jinbe resorts to Spear Wave Murasame, which affects both bosses considerably. He has a basic attack sufficient enough to keep you afloat in battle. However, Jinbe can be afflicted with bleeding damage whenever he attacks Aokiji.

Luffy can get frozen in this fight, so whenever you reach this point in One Piece Odyssey, use Gum Gum Giant Pistol on both bosses. There is a high chance that either Jinbe or Crocodile will defeat one of the bosses. So, you will be left with one boss standing. With the above attack, you can deal more than 9000 damage.

Luffy's Gum Gum Giant Pistol deals massive damage. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Defeating Kizaru and Aokiji together is not that difficult, but it is safe to head into Chapter 6 with enough healing items and cooked food. After the fight, a small cutscene depicts Luffy reaching the area where his brother Ace is supposed to be hanged.

One Piece Odyssey's combat system is solid and is seconded by the critics' opinions. Attention to detail, character interactions, and locations are well adapted with painstaking care in the game.

Poll : 0 votes