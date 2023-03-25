Resident Evil 4 Remake features a return to the more horror-oriented roots of the franchise while still retaining the charm and innovative gameplay that made the original so iconic. As such, several of the game’s boss fights have been either tweaked or redone completely - as is the case with Krauser, who was limited to a combination of quick-time events and strategic battles in the original.

This guide will help defeat Krauser easily in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, keeping his new moves and mechanics in mind.

Note: Spoilers for Resident Evil 4 Remake will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Players will face off against Krauser in two separate fights in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

Similar to the original, Leon will have to face off against his old mentor, Krauser twice during the events of Resident Evil 4. Both fights have vastly different mechanics to them, and as such, they are detailed as follows:

The first battle against Krauser:

You will first encounter Krauser during the events of Chapter 11.

This fight is melee and parry focused - so stick to your knife.

Additionally, due to the sheer amount of knife usage in this section, it is highly recommended to pick up the Boot Knife stuck within a wooden structure in front of you, as the knives will inevitably wear out and a backup may be needed.

Simply strike down Krauser with your knife, parry his attacks properly, and melee him when prompted to proceed through this fight.

Keep an eye out on your HUD for when it displays a knife symbol - it's an indicator of when to parry.

Make sure to avoid being grabbed by Krauser, and focus on melee and knife attacks.

Rinse and repeat until the fight concludes, with Karuser leaving the area - for now.

The second and final battle against Krauser:

The second battle against Krauser takes place during the events of Chapter 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, set within the ruins. The first phase is described as follows:

Krauser will attempt to shoot using his rifle (attached with a laser scope), so Leon must be constantly on the move to avoid getting hit.

Once Krauser has fired a shot, duck, and use (preferably) your rifle to hit him in turn.

Deal sufficient damage to force Krauser to come out of hiding and begin a knife fight. Follow the same tips as mentioned in the previous encounter against him to keep him on his toes.

Krauser can also choose to jump away and begin firing rounds at you - make sure to take cover and return fire when you get the chance.

The first phase of the fight ends with Krauser throwing a flash grenade. Climb up in the ruins and turn the wheel to unlock the door and proceed forward. The door is marked with a yellow symbol.

Head into the room while avoiding the traps and turrets.

Krauser may attack you in this region, so keep an eye out for him.

Finally, enter the arena as soon as Krauser starts to throw down the grenades.

The second phase of the boss fight begins with Leon entering the arena:

Krauser will ambush you once you exit the gate; use the same strategy of parrying and aggressive counterattacking to push him back.

Watch out for the mines and dish out enough damage to Krauser to enter a cutscene with Leon falling into the floor below, triggering the final phase of the boss fight.

Krauser will now mutate into a monstrous creature with a weaponized arm, and players will have to parry attacks from the arm instead this time around.

Do not waste precious ammunition on him without executing a successful parry first - unload your bullets into him once you manage to stagger him.

Krauser will attempt a ground slam onto the arena when he takes sufficient damage. Quickly climb up the ladder to the top or stay close to the edge to avoid being hit.

Rinse and repeat the steps to finally finish off Krauser for good, after which a short cutscene will follow.

Once you are done fighting Krauser, get Leon back into the campaign and prepare to face off against hordes of Ganados and other bosses.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24, 2023, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4/5.

