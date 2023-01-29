How to easily defeat Roquefort in Hi-Fi Rush

Action game Hi-Fi Rush features a vibrant color palette, a high-production animated visual style, and a unique combat system that is closely associated with rhythm. Players can engage in interesting boss battles against the heads of departments of an evil corporation.

Roquefort leads the finance department, and players will encounter him in the Track 10 Master Plan. He is the second-to-last boss in Hi-Fi Rush and has one huge health bar that depletes quickly. However, the battle takes place in multiple phases, so players will have to be on the move constantly to conserve their health.

Defeating Roquefort, the finance head in Hi-Fi Rush, takes some patience

Hi-Fi Rush features multiple bosses with unique abilities. Your task is to collect USB drives belonging to each department head of the evil corporation.

After defeating Mimosa in Track (chapter) 9, you will still need two more drives. You will go up against Roquefort first and then fight Kale, the final boss of the game.

The battle with Roquefort begins after a cutscene of him sitting in his office. He transforms into a giant werewolf robot, and Chai, the game’s protagonist, is shocked. This is the first phase of the boss engagement.

Roquefort in his werewolf robot form (Image via Bethesda)

Roquefort develops multiple attack patterns after the transformation. The most basic attack is a random claw swing at Chai, but he also does it multiple times at once. Another signature attack is the tail-swinging whip, to avoid which you must jump at the right moment. Regular attacks and occasional teammate hits are enough to deplete his health in the first phase.

However, the fight is still far from over as he thrashes Chai against a vault door and eventually breaks it with a powerful punch. Upon losing half of his health, he reverts to his human self. You still have to be careful as the vault has red lasers that form a grid in front. A set of robots fires blue laser beams at you while Roquefort tries to land an attack amid this commotion.

Try to dodge the lasers (Image via Bethesda)

At this stage of the battle, the enemy's health depletes a bit faster, so the chaotic fight doesn't last long. Chai then swings his guitar to knock out Roquefort, who in turn collides with a huge glass wall and drops into a mammoth pile of gold coins. Thus begins the final phase of the encounter with the finance head.

Roquefort changes back into the werewolf robot as a last desperate attempt to defeat you. His attacks are more aggressive, and his swings begin to deal more damage and become difficult to dodge. You should use your teammates' help frequently at this juncture to keep him at bay. Macaron’s attacks can deal significant damage while you focus on evading the enemy's blows.

Watch out for this dive attack (Image via Bethesda)

At one point, Roquefort dives into the gold pile and becomes invisible. He begins to attack persistently from within. You can predict his attacks by looking at the trail of coins that give rough clues regarding the direction of his blows.

You can summon Korsica for a special attack when Roquefort's health bar is on the verge of depletion. You have to play a rhythmic mini-game at this point. Press the right sequence of buttons so Chai can keep swinging hard at the stunned boss.

Soon, a cutscene is triggered. Roquefort tries to attack but a huge dump of gold coins submerges him to the point of no return. You can then progress through the rest of the story and face the final boss in Hi-Fi Rush.

Hi-Fi Rush had no prior press coverage and no one knew of the project's existence. The game is a sharp detour from Tango Gameworks’ previous outings like the Evil Within series and Ghostwire: Tokyo, both of which were horror-focused.

The game is out now on Xbox Series X/S and PC. Hi-Fi Rush is also available on Xbox Game Pass. A PlayStation 5 release is not on the horizon owing to the Xbox and Bethesda partnership.

