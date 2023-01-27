The latest in the long line-up of open-world action role-playing games under Square Enix's umbrella, Forspoken is easily one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2023. As a current-generation PlayStation console exclusive (also available on PC), Forspoken features some really breathtaking visuals, from the meticulously detailed open-world to its many extravagant characters.

Being an action role-playing game, Forspoken is chock-full of some really challenging boss encounters that will test the protagonist Frey's command over her magical as well as parkour abilities. While most bosses in Forspoken are a force to be reckoned with, nothing comes close to the spectacle and sheer challenge of the game's final boss, Susurrus.

Not only is the final boss one of the most challenging boss encounters in the game, but the narrative weight and significance behind its existence and motivations make it a great way to wrap up the main storyline of Forspoken. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily defeat Susurrus, the final boss in Forspoken.

Note: This article contains major story spoilers for Forspoken.

Who is Susurrus, the final boss in Forspoken?

After defeating the final Tanta and collecting the last remaining fragment of Cuff, Frey realizes that it was not the Tantas who were in the wrong but Susurrus, an ancient demon summoned by the Rheddig, who was responsible for invading Athia. Despite Susurrus's power, the Tantas were able to defeat him, leaving him defenseless.

In a desperate attempt to defeat the Tantas, the Rheddig summoned Susurrus. The four Tantas, after a fierce battle against Susurrus, split the demon's soul into four "Cuffs" that they each wore. However, the Cuffs' influence eventually corrupted the mind of the Tantas, driving them to the brink of madness.

Frey defeats the corrupted Tantas, unknowingly freeing Susurrus and restoring his full power.

How to defeat Susurrus?

Much like some other main story bosses in Forspoken, the battle against Susurrus is split into multiple phases. The fight has three phases, with each phase having its own attack pattern and weaknesses. The first phase, where the boss is called Susurrus Murmuration, is pretty easy, as Frey will have help from Tanta Cinta (Frey's mother), who is transformed into the Dragon that Frey encounters on her arrival in Athia.

Phase 1: Susurrus Murmuration

All you need to do in this phase is attack the red "X" marks that appear on the screen, which indicate his weak points using the fire attacks.

The boss will occasionally become visible, providing opportunities for Frey to deal massive damage with spells and Cinta to attack with fire breath.

Once you completely deplete Susurrus Murmuration's health, a cutscene will ensue, transporting you to the next phase of the boss fight against Susurrus.

Phase 2: Susurrus Murmuration

This phase is a little tricky as Susurrus will still be in his Murmuration form and will launch multiple aerial projectiles at Frey, which can deal massive amounts of damage on impact.

The fight is basically identical to phase one until Susurrus' health reaches 50%, where he splits into three Murmuration forms that attack from different directions.

You can use Skip to avoid the barrage of attacks and focus the most damaging spells (preferably Fire spells) on the Murmurations to easily dispatch them.

This phase can be a bit overwhelming as Susurrus also summons a horde of foddr enemies on the ground, which you will need to avoid or defeat alongside the barrage of attacks from the boss itself.

Once you deplete the boss' health bar, the fight will transition into the third and final phase with a cutscene.

Phase 3: Susurrus

In this phase, Susurrus will take on a more agile humanoid form, requiring you to juggle Frey's attacks while keeping a safe distance from the boss.

It is recommended to use Red Magic (fire spells) against Susurrus, as these spells are the most damaging tools in Frey's arsenal. Frey's magic also receives a buff from Cinta, which increases the potency of Red Magic against enemies.

Susurrus will frequently change his attack type, and you will need to constantly switch between Red and Blue magic in order to counter the attacks.

After you deal sufficient damage to the boss, he will change his attack type. You will then be prompted to use Ola's Greed Magic to trigger the climax of the battle and a cutscene.

After the cutscene, attack Susurrus with Frey's Purple Magic for the rest of the battle.

During the final section of the fight, Susurrus will teleport around the arena and try to flank you with multiple ranged attacks. The best way to avoid getting hit by these attacks is to be mobile on the battlefield.

After defeating Susurrus, you will be greeted with a lengthy cutscene and the game's epilogue, which will land you in chapter 13. The final chapter is basically Forspoken's post-game, with plenty of new content, including new side quests and activities for Frey to partake in, as well as a host of challenging bosses that you can stumble upon while exploring the vastness of Athia.

