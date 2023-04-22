How to easily drop kick and slide in Dead Island 2

A game about killing zombies needs a lot of ways to dispatch zombies. Dead Island 2 keeps it fresh not just with weapons and firearms but introduces ability cards as well. Players' tools extend well beyond just what a Slayer can pick up too, as the Slayers themselves are capable of a lot. Possessing various skill and movement options, Dead Island 2's Slayers can do a lot more than just swing a sledgehammer or shoot a shotgun - like the special Fury meter that allows one to perform superhuman feats or autophage cards that are essentially magical.

However, the bread and butter for a Slayer are the jump kick attacks and the slide movements.

Two of the most valuable abilities a Slayer can obtain are the drop kick and slide. Capable of clearing out rooms with area of effect (AOE) damage and knockback, these abilities can be incredibly useful tools in Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2 drop kick and slide: Where to obtain, how to use

Drop kick

The drop kick's powerful knockback is incredibly useful in many situations, whether up against a singular enemy or a horde. Capable of sending enemies flying and leaving them immobile on the ground for you to cut up, the drop kick is a strong asset in any loadout.

However, players will have to complete the first quest at the Halperin Hotel, whereupon finishing a boss fight, the Drop Kick ability card will be granted as a completion reward.

Players can equip this useful ability in the skills menu by replacing the "flying kick" ability card in the jump skill slot under the Abilities section of the card loadout. Once equipped, they can then get to work drop-kicking zombies left and right.

To perform a drop kick, simply jump and press the "knockback" input. On the controller, that means R3 (right stick click). While it can be performed from a standstill, it is far more effective if players sprint to build up speed prior to the attack.

Slide

Being able to move effectively is an essential part of weaving through hordes of zombies. Available from the start, the slide is an essential part of any Slayer's skillset. Able to quickly get players under low roofs, deal knockback, and even put out fires, the slide's incredible utility makes it necessary for playthroughs.

In order to slide, one must sprint (L3/left stick click) and then, while running, hit the crouch button (B/circle on the controller). This will allow the Slayer to slide on the ground.

While upgradable through Slayer and Survivor cards that strengthen the slide attacks and provide temporary buffs to the Slayer, even in its base form, it is highly useful for a Dead Island 2 playthrough.

