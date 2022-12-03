Need for Speed Unbound features a return to underground, street racing-styled gameplay of its predecessors such as Most Wanted and Hot Pursuit. One such returning feature is the cop chases. The police are always on patrol in Lakeshore City, ready to crack down on players mid-race to detain them and take away their hard-earned Bank.

This article will guide players on how to escape the cops in Need for Speed Unbound with efficiency and style.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Escaping the police in Need for Speed Unbound

Gamers can follow these essential tips to avoid being busted by the cops during their time in Lakeshore City.

Players can avoid the police if they choose to participate in fewer races, but this is not recommended as they will also earn less Bank for in-game purchases. After each successful race, one should head straight back to the Garage and deposit their earnings, lest they be whisked away by the odd cop or two.

Players can also carefully maneuver their vehicles to escape the police, either outrunning them with nitrous boosts or heading off track to escape them.

As gamers progress through matches, their Heat levels will progressively increase. Each increase in Heat level (up to a maximum of level 5) will make the police respond with increased brutality.

At maximum Heat, the police will call in for backup, including choppers and raptors. Outrunning may not always be an option, so it is recommended to head off underground or underneath bridges to escape their pursuit and lie low.

Gamers can also choose to hide for a brief period of time until their Heat level falls down. Several tactics include turning off your engine and using auxiliary gadgets to increase the time taken to be spotted by the cops.

Watch the minimap to get some quick information about the pursuit.

The police in Need for Speed Unbound are not omniscient. Sudden turns and directional changes can confuse the cops, making them falter and give up pursuit entirely.

Players can also maneuver through incoming traffic to keep the police off their backs.

Make sure to return to the Garage when you’re done racing for the day to progress through the game’s day-night cycle and reset your Heat level back to zero.

If gamers find the cops too aggressive, they can always reduce the game's difficulty.

The police will be less likely to spot racers when the difficulty level is set to ‘Relaxed.’

What is Need for Speed Unbound?

The twenty-fifth installment in the Need for Speed series, Need for Speed Unbound, is a racing video game developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The title hopes to bring the Need for Speed series back into mainstream focus, with stylized graffiti art and cel-shaded cartoon visuals thrown into the mix.

The game was released on December 2, 2022.

