How to easily farm Steel in Sand Land

As you upgrade equipment in Sand Land, you will invariably need types of Steel. Whether it’s B-Grade, Standard, or Quality, you’re going to need a lot of it to upgrade your vehicles throughout this open-world RPG. You’ll be able to craft several types of machines throughout the game, and each must be upgraded separately. Finding Steel can feel frustrating, though. It’s not a resource that can be purchased but is available to be crafted through any of the game's Workshops.

While the type of Steel you need will change and have different requirements, how you farm the Steel itself in Sand Land won’t really change. If you want Akira Toriyama’s protagonist Beelzebub to be successful, you need lots of upgrades to your vehicles. Let’s dive in and learn more about it.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Sand Land.

How to acquire types of Steel in Sand Land

You can then convert the material into gears, springs, and bolts, but keep some Steel on hand on its own (Image via Bandai Namco)

I cannot stress how important Steel will be throughout Sand Land. You use it to make parts to upgrade your tank and other vehicles, and for the most part, it will be a finite resource. As you explore the world, you’ll see many caves or rocky walls with mining nodes.

Depleting these will more often than not give you Iron Ore but will also grant Lead and Titanium later in the game. These are mixed to make a few of the Steel types in Sand Land:

B-Grade Steel: 1x Iron Ore

1x Iron Ore Standard Steel: 1x Iron Ore, 1x Lead Ore

1x Iron Ore, 1x Lead Ore Quality Steel: 1x Iron Ore, 1x Titanium Ore

This is one way to farm up this useful material throughout the game, but I prefer another method, to be honest. A lot of travel must be done in Sand Land, and each enemy type drops particular items.

In the case of Steel, you want to look out for military groups (Tanks), and Junkers (Jump Bots). They patrol the land pretty aimlessly, but if you want to reliably find them, head to anywhere you see a military base. Good examples for me were the West Grine Checkpoint as well as any of the Radio Towers.

Always take the time to stop and attack tanks and jump bots you see, because you can almost guarantee they will give you whatever type of Steel is current, not to mention other materials (gears, springs, and bolts).

This is just one of the spots you can reliably acquire crafting materials (Image via Bandai Namco)

There will be no real shortage of military enemies, so go out of your way to farm ore and military vehicles. It’s the best way to get this resource without much work. If you’ve spent time upgrading your tank, you can defeat most enemy vehicles in the game with a pair of blasts from your Primary Weapon.

Sand Land is now available on a variety of platforms and chronicles the events of Akira Toriyama’s demon protagonist, Beelzebub. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review