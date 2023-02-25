How to easily fill up the canister in the cold workshop in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter with many role-playing elements. It follows Major Sergey as he takes on masses of killer robots and mutant humans to apprehend Viktor Petrov. The game features linear levels as well as openworld areas, expansive gear systems, and single-player story missions.

During the mission “In an Overgrown Park…,” players will have to fill up four canisters to revitalize a birch tree in the facility’s lobby.

How to progress “In an Overgrown Park…” questline by filling up the canisters in Atomic Heart?

In Atomic Heart, filling up the canisters is a fairly simple yet challenging task, especially on higher difficulties. With a good bit of combat prowess, players should be able to get this done with ease.

Turn all the animal cards green to solve the puzzle in Atomic Heart (Image via YouTube Channel Trophygamers)

Enter a room with animals trapped in glass water tanks. There is a console in the center, which will allow you to solve the puzzle. Simply turn the valves on the tanks, so that all the animals appear green on the console. There will be another puzzle in the next area, but before that, you can save your game and restock on ammo in the following stations. The next room will hold a laser puzzle. Turn the bottom left dial and then the top middle one to solve the puzzle. Next comes the central part of the quest. Solving the laser puzzle will give you access to the room with the big fans. This is the central part of the quest. Hitting the big red button will start the fans but some will need to be shocked to be activated. They are indicated by the red circle around them. You will have to keep the fans on by charging them with electricity. Shock them with your electric gloves to keep the fans on. Doing so will fill up the canisters. During this, enemies will constantly spawn to disrupt you. It is best to conserve ammo as the game will throw countless bad guys at you till the task is complete. After a while you will be prompted to hit the switch again to restart. Make sure enemies don’t follow you and corner you in this room. Once that is done, you will have to re-shock some fans and continue repeating this process until the canisters are filled in Atomic Heart.

This laser puzzle can be solved in two moves in Atomic Heart (Image via YouTube Channel Trophygamers)

Filling up the canisters will allow players to pick it up and progress with the mission, and they will eventually be able to access a large main open world area.

Atomic Heart is a game that has received amazing reviews from most of the community for its fast-paced first-person combat and interesting enemy design. Players that are interested can pick up this game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox one.

