How to easily get the Ember armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will be able to get your hands on different armor sets as you continue to explore Hyrule and complete the various quests in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Each set offers a unique bonus when three of their pieces are worn, allowing them to have special effects that will help Link tackle some of the challenging situations in the game.

One such armor set is the Ember which, although quite sought-after, is one of the hardest to come across in Tears of the Kingdom. Many in the community are having trouble getting their hands on it. To obtain the set, they must individually collect the pieces from different locations on the map.

Hence, today’s guide will cover how to obtain the Ember armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining the Ember armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to get your hands on the Ember armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will be required to individually get your hands on the Ember Trousers, the Ember Shirt, and the Ember Headdress.

How to obtain the Ember Trousers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to obtain the trousers, you will be required to make your way to the Cephla Lake Cave near the coordinates 2604, 1304, 0150. At the entrance, you can meet the two NPCs, Prissen and Domidak.

Upon interacting with them, they will reveal that a hidden treasure is inside the cave, and making your way in, you will see that there is more than one chest.

The one in the coordinates above will be the chest you are looking for and contain the Ember Trousers.

How to obtain the Ember Shirt in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

For the Amber chest piece, you must make your way to the Goronbi River Cave near 1443, 2073, 0282 coordinates. To get the chest containing the armor, you will need to fight your way through all the monsters, along with a dragon that is guarding the entrance.

As you make your way through the area, you will be required to use Splash Fruits to help you jump across the lava in the area.

You will eventually reach a temple-like structure that will house the chest containing the Ember Shirt.

How to obtain the Ember Headdress in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get the final piece of the set, which is the Headdress, you will need to make your way to the YunoboCo HQ South Cave, located near 1714, 2697, 0399 coordinates.

You will first need to defeat the Horriblin, then use the Horriblin Horn to break the wall on the right. You will encounter a dragon, which you must beat, and then use the broken vehicle nearby to make your way across the lava.

You will find another temple-like structure, which will contain the Ember Headdress.

