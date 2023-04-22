How to easily heal your Slayer in Dead Island 2

Healing is arguably one of the most important tasks you will do regularly in Dead Island 2. As strong as you or your slayer (in-game character) is in the game, you're not invincible.

No matter how weak a zombie is, it can take you down if you're not careful enough. You won't always be able to maintain safe distances, and damage to your health is inevitable.

However, you can heal yourself to ensure your progression isn't frustrating. You can pick different strategies when trying to recover your lost HP. Knowing all the available options will be highly beneficial, so you don't have to rely on only one form of healing.

Dead Island 2 allows players to heal with the help of different items

Dead Island 2 has retained the same healing process as the first game in the series. However, there's a modern twist that will offer you more freedom. You can use different tools to restore your entire or partial health pool.

Alternatively, there are certain ways to restore your health automatically, thanks to the mechanics of skill cards.

Medkit

Medkits are the most basic way to heal in the game. You can find them in different locations while looting for resources. They spawn randomly, so you have to look at every possible place. However, medkits are quite common, and you will run into them in regular instances.

You can use medkits if you are not in full health by pressing the D-pad (or the applicable button on your keyboard). Do note that you can carry at most five of them at any given time in Dead Island 2. If you're short on medkits, you can always craft them with the proper resources using a workbench.

Energy drinks and protein bars

Eating can keep you alive in the game, and food comes in the form of energy drinks and protein bars. Like medkits, these are littered all over the map. They can be highly useful when you find yourself in a pickle and quickly need to regain your HP.

Skill cards

As mentioned above, Dead Island 2's system results in auto recovery of lost health. You'll still need to perform some actions to recover your health, like blocking an attack at the correct moment.

Do note that different cards contribute to restoring the health of your slayer. Review their description to understand what you must do to trigger the healing.

Using a combination of skill cards and restorative items is best, as the former's effects might not always trigger when needed.

Poll : 0 votes