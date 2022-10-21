How to easily reduce Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 file size on the Xbox consoles

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign's early access is now live for pre-order owners, and franchise fans are having a great time with the modern-day reimagination of the 2009 title.

The graphics of the new title are incredibly realistic, as it demands a significantly higher system requirement with bigger hard drive storage space.

While the campaign mode of the shooter is rather hefty, there are a few things you can do to reduce the file size of the game on all the platforms, especially on the Xbox consoles.

If your Xbox is running low on storage space, there are a few things you can do to free up some of it by reducing the total size of Modern Warfare 2’s downloaded files.

The process isn’t all that complicated when it comes to Xbox as all you will be required to do is delete some of the unrequired content. Hence, if you are a bit confused as to how to do it, this guide will talk about how you will be able to reduce the installed file size in Modern Warfare 2.

How to identify and delete unwanted additional feature packs in Modern Warfare 2?

As mentioned, to be able to reduce the total Modern Warfare 2 file size on your Xbox console, you will need to do away with some of the unnecessary additional content that the game comes with. These additional features come in packs that you will be able to identify and delete.

Hence, to reduce the size of the game on the Xbox console, you will be required to do the following:

Go to the Modern Warfare 2 game icon on the library of the system, and then press the options button, to bring up the menu. However, it’s important to note here that this process should only be done once the shooter is closed and not running in the background. As it will more likely corrupt the saved data that you have.

After pressing the options button and bringing up the menu, you will be required to scroll down the list and find the option that says “Manage Game & Add Ons”. It is from here that you will be able to manage all the things that you want and you don’t want to be installed on your system.

On selecting the option you can go through the list of content that was downloaded when you first installed the game. There you can select all the packs that you don’t want in your system. These will include features that you have no use for when it comes to enjoying the campaign.

After selecting the content, you can simply “Uninstall All”, thereby effectively reducing the total amount of space that the shooter takes in your system.

If you have uninstalled a pack by mistake or want to avail a pack that you have removed from the downloaded files, you can just pick the install option present in the same “Manage Game & Add Ons”, and have access to them once again.

