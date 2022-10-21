How to fix Modern Warfare 2 "too early" error on Xbox

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access is live. One of the most awaited games of the year is finally here along with some classic early access problems such as login and network issues. Most apparent for the time being is the game's launch on various platforms.

One significant issue bothering players right now is that whenever players try to login to the game through Xbox, they are greeted with a "too early" error message.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. It is a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot and will serve as the nineteenth installment in the overall Call of Duty series.

Everything about the "too early" error in Modern Warfare 2

Invictus Boredom @InvBoredom @XboxSupport hi there. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 game isn’t letting me access the campaign early despite a pre-order, all of the files being installed and multiple resets. Keep getting a too early notification. @XboxSupport hi there. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 game isn’t letting me access the campaign early despite a pre-order, all of the files being installed and multiple resets. Keep getting a too early notification.

The problem so far is that this error seems to be platform-specific to Xbox, with PlayStation and Steam having their own set of problems. This prevents the user from accessing the early access build of Modern Warfare 2 with an error message reading "too early".

There might be several reasons as to why this problem occurs, but it could be a console-related issue since the error seems to be console specific. Being a new release, it is receiving tremendous traffic from users across the globe, which overloads their servers.

Prior to fixing this issue, users need to ensure that the problem isn't server related and that they are online. If they are offline, it's beyond the control of the players.

Possible fix for the "too early" error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The current fix for Xbox’s “too early” message in Modern Warfare 2 is to restart the console a few times and keep trying to get it in. Since the console might not have registered the updated game version, this is one of the most straightforward solutions so far. Users have reported that this seems to be working for them as many have had their games finally boot up after a few restarts.

It is important to note, though, that when restarting the Xbox console, make sure you fully power cycle it to make changes. Unplug it or hold the power button down for three seconds until you hear the beep, otherwise you're just putting it to sleep.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Updated: The current fix for Xbox’s “too early” message is to restart the console a few times and keep trying to get it in. Eventually, it’ll let you in. Updated: The current fix for Xbox’s “too early” message is to restart the console a few times and keep trying to get it in. Eventually, it’ll let you in.

However, users have reported that even after thirty minutes of constantly restarting, it has not worked for them. This is currently the only solution with a result. Players who have pre-loaded the game now have to wait even longer due to this error. If this method does not work for you, it is always recommended to contact Activision's Support Team for further assistance.

