How does the economy work in Dota 2?

Being one of Valve's longest-running competitive esports titles, Dota 2 has seen the rise and fall of many individuals within its community.

For the last 11 years, Dota 2 has thrived in the esports industry and has become one of the highest-grossing titles in the history of esports. While there exist seasoned veterans in Dota 2, there are always newcomers that join the game bewildered by its complex mechanics and inner workings.

Dota 2 boasts itself as one of the most complex MOBA titles out there in the gaming industry. According to professionals who have tried out both League of Legends and Dota 2, Dota 2 felt much more complex when it comes to the number of aspects one has to keep in mind every single second during a game.

One of the sought-after mysteries among many others in Dota 2 is how the economic system works. The Dota 2 economy combines many different points and merges them in such a punishing manner that if one player does not play carefully, they can end up being severely punished.

In this article, a detailed breakdown of the economy of Dota 2 is described.

The different ways of earning gold in Dota 2

The whole economy of Dota 2 revolves around the gold earned by each and every player involved in the 5-v-5 match of Dota 2. There are majorly four ways a player can earn gold in this game:

Lane Creeps

Neutral Creeps

Passive Gold

Bounty Rune

Depending on these methods, the total amount of gold amassed by one player defines that player’s “Net Worth.” This net worth in return reflects on the hero’s abilities to carry the game forward through in-game item purchases.

Most effective way of maximizing gold earned in Dota 2

Every single game of Dota 2 is unique in its own manner. They take a different turn based on the outcomes of the laning phase of each game. For a game such as this, following a staple format to farm gold becomes quite difficult.

However, the best way to earn gold in Dota 2 is to farm Lane Creeps. By getting the last hit of these creeps, the player earns not only the highest amount of gold from one creep, but also this gold constitutes as reliable gold.

A player, in the hopes of farming the highest amount of gold, must move in such a manner around the map so that they can prioritize lane creeps as much as possible. In between farming lane creeps, the player can spend the movement time efficiently by farming all the neutral creeps along the way in the jungle.

Other than that, a static amount of passive gold is given to any player involved in the game of Dota 2. While the gold farmed from the lane creeps constitutes as reliable gold, these gold farmed by killing neutral creeps constitute as unreliable gold. This means that if the player dies, this unreliable gold will be deducted from their net worth, and the player is left without that amount and has to once again farm once back on feet.

Even though the economy in Dota 2 seems a bit too much at first, once the player gets seasoned in the game after a few matches, it comes to the players naturally. There are, however, items in the game that can help a player earn more gold, such as the Hand of Midas.

Edited by Shaheen Banu