How to edit your character's appearance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers numerous ways that users can customize their character's looks. In fact, with so many looks, textures, and color options, it's highly likely that each character is truly unique.

However, with so much emphasis on character customization, gamers may wonder how they can change it after creating their character.

Edit character appearance in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

With so many different options for users, and many more customization pieces dropping during combat, they have lots of options for customizing their appearance. However, there is only one way that gamers can alter their appearance in-game, and that is by heading to a Quick-Change Station.

Where players can find a Quick-Change Station in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

To access the Quick-Change Station, users will need to make their way through the beginning of the campaign in Tiny Tina's and complete the quest, A Hard Day's Knight. It is unlocked when they reach Brighthoof for the first time.

Once the quest is completed, which can take a bit, gamers will be able to restore Brighthoof, which unlocks the use of the Quick-Change Station.

Upon restoring Brighthoof, players can use Quick-Change Station

Once users complete the quest A Hard Day's Knight, they can make their way through the city and begin to meet the various NPCs and vendors in town. One place they will go is called Izzy's Fizzies, the local soda bar.

Here, gamers will meet Izzy and gain access to the Quick-Change Station. They can then use it immediately.

Using Quick-Change Station in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players can change many aspects of their character while inside the Quick-Change Station. They can select from their own looks, their statue, emotes, and a banner. They can also change their hair, facial features, armor color, and more.

When done, users can simply save the changes, and they are applied immediately upon exiting the Quick-Change Station.

Finding additional cosmetics for character appearances in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

One thing gamers will notice is that as they are slaying the various monsters who roam the world, they will obtain drops that are cosmetic. These can be anything from armor colors to additional banner patterns to statue poses.

The first time players find one, they cannot sell it. They can only drop it or use it to make room in their inventory. Once learned, they can sell duplicates to a vendor.

