You can edit Sims in The Sims 4 either by using the CAS editor or by employing cheats. The CAS (Create A Sim) editor is rather in-depth and features a ton of options to edit certain parameters for your Sims, ranging from appearances to family relationships. This mod is accessible across all officially supported platforms, requiring just a set of button combinations to activate it.

A breakdown of how to edit Sims in The Sims 4 can be found below, with step-by-step instructions.

How to edit Sims in The Sims 4 easily

Editing Sims in The Sims 4 using the CAS mode

The process of editing a pre-existing Sim is slightly more complex. For starters, you must ensure that the Sim is present with its Family, and follow the series of steps below:

Hold down the Shift key (on PC) and the left mouse button while you select the Sim.

A pop-up will appear with the title: "Modify in CAS".

Select the option and proceed with the edits to your heart's content.

Unfortunately, this method is fairly limited in application. You cannot edit some parameters such as age and certain physical characteristics. Furthermore, CAS is only available by default when you create a Sim for the first time.

Using cheats to edit Sims in The Sims 4

The alternative method is to use cheats to access the full CAS menu and edit Sims at your leisure, whenever you want within the game. Refer to the list of steps below to do the same on PC/Mac:

Hold down the Control, Shift, and C keys on your Windows PC to bring up the cheat console. Mac users will have to use the Command, Shift, and C keys instead.

Type in "testingcheatstrue" and hit Enter to enable these cheats.

Head back to the cheat console, type in "cas.fulleditmode", and press Enter once again.

Make your way to the Sim you wish to edit and hold down the Shift key while you select them.

Select "Modify in CAS" to bring up the entire CAS menu with no restrictions.

You should now be able to fully modify your Sim without any interruptions.

CAS mode can also be enabled on consoles, but require the following steps (for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One):

Press the L1, L2, R1, and R2 buttons on your controller simultaneously to bring up the cheat console.

Use the on-screen keyboard to type in "testingcheats true".

Once you hit enter and enable these cheats, type in "cas.fulleditmode" and continue as usual.

Finally, hit the O and X (PlayStation 4) or B and A (Xbox One) buttons to enable CAS editing.

Stay tuned for more The Sims 4 guides and updates on Sportskeeda.