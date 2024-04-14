How to enter CAS mode in The Sims 4

The CAS mode in The Sims 4 allows you to create and customize how your Sims looks and is in-game. Also known as Create-A-Sim, you have the freedom to ensure that your character in-game is exactly as you desire them to be.

This mode will also let you affect the chosen Sim's traits, aspirations and relationships with family members. You will need to activate cheats in your save before you are able to utilize The Sims 4 CAS mode.

The Sims 4 CAS mode explained

To get into the CAS mode in The Sims 4, you first need to bring up the Cheat Console box. The commands for the same differ depending on the platform you are on.

PC : Ctrl + Shift + C

: Ctrl + Shift + C Mac : Cmd + Shift + C

: Cmd + Shift + C Xbox : LB + LT + RB + RT

: LB + LT + RB + RT PS: L1 + L2 + R1 + R2

Once the cheat box comes up, type in testingcheats true and hit enter. Do keep in mind that using cheat codes will disable Achievements and Trophies for that save file.

Also Read: The Sims 4 cheats - Full list of Sims 4 Cheat Codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 & PC

Play around with Sims in The Sims 4 CAS mode (Image via Steam)

With cheats activated, type in cas.fulleditmode to enter The Sims 4 CAS mode. All that is left to do is to select the Sim you want to tinker with. Selection can be done with Shift+Select on PC/Mac, A+B on Xbox, and O+X on PS. You will find the Modify in CAS option.

Selecting that will allow you to choose how the Sim looks, their traits, aspirations, and relationships with family members. Once you are satisfied with the changes you have made, save them and step out of the CAS mode.

This mode in The Sims 4 lets your imagination run wild in how you want your Sims to look. Hence, It's not a surprise that it is a popular mechanic enjoyed by the community.

Check out other The Sims 4 articles: