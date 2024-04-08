5 best websites to find Sims 4 custom content

Ever since its release in early September of 2014, Sims 4 custom content has been floating around the internet as the modding community keeps creating new assets. You can find authors and creators who make Sims 4 custom content on a variety of social media sites and blogs. Since mods are not allowed to be monetized and have to be strictly non-commercial, users are always looking for the best places to find custom content.

This article will look at some of the websites players can visit to find Sims 4 custom content.

Some of the best websites to find Sims 4 custom content

1) Llama CC finds

Llama CC Finds features a clean UI and unique designs for Sims 4 CC (Image via Llama CC Finds)

Llama CC Finds is a website that references the Sims game's fixation with Llamas. It is a fan-made website that reblogs Sims 4 custom content. They also have custom content for Sims 2 and Sims 3. Llama CC Finds features a list of items as big as fully furnished mansions to minor ones like accessories and facial details.

The website also features many Sims 4 mods for realistic gameplay. Even though the complete list of custom content on Llama CC Finds isn't extensive, it is a great place to get started on personalized custom content which can later get you hooked to Sims CC.

2) Patreon

Patreon lets users support the Sims 4 CC authors (Image via Patreon)

There are a lot of custom content artists who do not receive any compensation for their efforts. This has resulted in many of them shifting to Patreon, where fans can directly support them and get personalized Sims CC. Different levels of Patreon subscription can grant access to all sorts of custom content from the creators.

Players looking for Sims custom content on Patreon can rest assured that the materials found there are of a higher quality than most of the free ones on the internet. This is mainly because Patreon has a paywall and artists have to ensure they meet certain quality standards to receive continued support.

3) Pinterest

Pinterest offers a wide variety of Sims 4 CC (Image via Pinterest)

Pinterest is a social platform that contains curated pictures in the form of pinboards, and Sims custom content is a popular category. The themed pinboards can inspire and guide players who are looking to find new Sims 4 custom content in a structured format.

Pinterest is also user-friendly and provides several results in a grid format. However, one thing that users need to note is that the Sims custom content on Pinterest may be outdated as the platform doesn't keep the users informed of broken links or unsupported/unsafe content.

4) Curse Forge

Curseforge offers extensive Sims 4 CC from passionate creators (Image via Curseforge)

This is an extremely user-friendly website for downloading Sims custom content. Players visiting Curge Forge for Sims CC will seldom go anywhere else due to the accessibility and easy-to-navigate interface. Unlike other websites such as The Sims Resource, Curse Forge allows users to download as many items of Sims custom content as they desire in just a few seconds.

Curse Forge avoids pop-up advertisements and places the downloaded items directly into your mods folder, making it easy for you to manage the mods you download. The website even helps filter for custom content and realistic mods that are compatible with the most recent patch release.

5) Tumblr

Tumblr helps players find Sims 4 custom content across a wide variety of categories (Image via Tumblr)

Tumblr is a widely known platform that acts as a mod hub to reblog custom content for Sims. Since Tumblr is free, it has become an easy way to get involved with Sims custom content. Apart from some well-established Sims CC authors, many up-and-coming creators can also be found here.

Tumblr provides all sorts of custom content for Sims 4 that can improve the gameplay experience. Ranging from create-a-sim accessories (like nail paint, hairstyles, eyelashes, and eyeshades) to Reshade presets, Tumblr can meet all your custom content needs.

