How to edit your Splashtag in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is finally almost here, and players have gotten their first taste of the new entry in Nintendo's groundbreaking shooter franchise. Thanks to the brief Splatfest event, many have been able to enjoy all the new features and see what has changed since the last battle.

The Splashtag is the player's means of representing themselves in the game's world. Not only can they express their individual identities through their character design, they can also build a unique player tag from several options. The game makes it easy to pick and choose customization options and build the perfect tag.

Putting together a Splashtag in Splatoon 3

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA Squid Research Lab here with another monumental discovery! It seems that inhabitants of the Splatlands utilize these colorful banners to show off their style. And not just in battles! They're visible in a variety of settings and fully customizable based on gameplay. Squid Research Lab here with another monumental discovery! It seems that inhabitants of the Splatlands utilize these colorful banners to show off their style. And not just in battles! They're visible in a variety of settings and fully customizable based on gameplay. https://t.co/nFzq2xDGzq

Players in an online game like Splatoon 3 want to stand out, even beyond the stellar costume options. Those who want their account to look distinct can just start by opening a menu.

Players can edit their Splashtag in the hub world city of Splatsville. Head to the Lobby Terminal in the Battle Lobby. From there, players can access the Status tab of the menu. Underneath the default Splashtag, they will see a helpful squid pointing to the word edit.

The Splashtag is comprised of a few different features that can be selected to create a complete image. Banners, Badges, and Titles are the three elements of the Splashtag that players are free to customize.

Banners are the colorful patterned background that makes the Splashtag pop out. Default options are typically just one or two colors, but more illustrious looks include hot rod flames and bold contrasting patterns.

Badges are small icons that appear in the lower right corner of the Splashtag. These function like accolades and usually represent a level of proficiency with a specific weapon or success in a game mode.

Finally, titles are two-word descriptions that can be pieced together from an ever-growing list. These function like messages in a Souls game. Players will end up with a ton of random words to put together and describe themselves.

Unlocking more customization options in Splatoon 3

Splatoon North America @SplatoonNA Squid Research Lab here with an important update—we've discovered that the release date for #Splatoon3 will be 9/9! We’ve also observed some remarkable Turf War action in new and exciting settings. Squid Research Lab here with an important update—we've discovered that the release date for #Splatoon3 will be 9/9! We’ve also observed some remarkable Turf War action in new and exciting settings. https://t.co/HsXim77HvP

Since it isn't out yet, Splatoon 3's customization options for Splashtags are pretty limited. Even so, as players discover more options in the game, they'll need to know how to earn new gear.

The easiest way to get more words to contribute to titles is to participate in and win Turf Battles. In these massive ongoing wars, players can unlock new pieces to assemble their chosen name.

Badges are the hardest piece to unlock. Most of them are specific and represent a challenge that the bearer has successfully accomplished. This could be as simple as winning a match with a weapon or much more complicated.

Players will also have the option to purchase pieces of the Splashtag. This will allow them to buy whatever they want and present themselves as they choose.

Splatoon 3 players can easily build their Splashtag to represent their unique personalities. As the game progresses, every Inkling in an online match will likely have a wildly different look to their in-game identity.

