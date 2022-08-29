How to Squid Roll in Splatoon 3

While many may be quick to write off Splatoon 3 as a simple Nintendo shooter for kids, the game is surprisingly deep in terms of the techniques skilled players can pull off. One of the newest techs to be introduced in this new entry of the series is the Squid Roll.

Given how new the public test of the game is, not many players know how to do the Squid Roll effectively in battle and may stumble upon this tech by chance in-game. However, if players take the time to study and practice this movement, it can provide quite the tactical edge against other players in the heat of battle.

So what exactly does the Squid Roll help players do in Splatoon 3? More importantly, how can players pull it off quickly and safely in battle? Luckily, the method in which players can go about using this technique can be easily pulled off as long as they have a solid grasp on the map they are playing on.

A guide to efficiently using Squid Rolls in Splatoon 3

Official imagery for Splatoon 3 (Image via Nintendo)

One of the newest additions to movement in Splatoon 3 is the small change of players starting to spin once they dive while in Squid Form. Of course, this is the form that turns the player into a squid to move around faster and more freely as long as they are in an ink of their team's color.

While it may sound like a small change, this plays a big role in influencing how players transition between platforms. This movement can also be used to avoid damage from enemy attacks. This can make it easy to get out of a losing inkfight, which can make all the difference in a close battle.

Players should also note that this technique does not supply the player with a crazy boost in movement speed like techs in other shooters. This is moreso a movement that can help them evade attacks from an enemy or two to buy time before the opponent needs to reload or another opening reveals itself.

Players can attempt this technique by following these steps:

Dive into ink on a flat surface. Swim forward to gain adequate speed. After gaining enough speed, flick the joystick to the left or right of the direction you are heading towards while pressing the jump button at the same time. Repeat the previous step as desired.

Repeated usage of this technique will significantly reduce the player's speed. With this in mind, they should use it sparingly.

Though it may sound a bit counterintuitive to use, it can provide some useful invulnerability after enough experimentation. However, having the right timing for repeated usage to effectively pull off this advanced technique can take some getting used to. It is advised to get a hang of this ability in the practice range.

Effective usage of the Squid Roll can be great for baiting enemies into using all of their ink. However, it can take some time to perfect as improper use can lead to players being significantly slowed down and left exposed. Nevertheless, Squid Rolling is incredibly rewarding to learn and use in Splatoon 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan