Crossplay in Delta Force was introduced following the release of the game's console version, allowing players to queue up with their friends on other platforms. However, not many enjoy crossplay, as keyboard and mouse players are usually matched with those using controllers. As a result, some players may want to disable it, while others would prefer enabling it.

This guide explains how to enable and disable crossplay in Delta Force.

How can you disable or enable crossplay in Delta Force?

Crossplay allows you to queue up with players from other platforms (either console or PC). If you are a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S user, it is disabled by default. But if you want to play with others using a PC, here is how to turn it on.

Go to settings to toggle crossplay on or off (Image via Team Jade)

When you are on the main screen, go to settings in the top-right corner of your screen (indicated by the gear icon). You can open it alternatively by pressing your Options or Menu buttons.

Go to the Game tab, and you will see the Crossplay option.

Either toggle it on or off to enable or disable it.

Given that the console version of Delta Force was released much after the game's PC launch, you might run into gamers who dominate matches, leaving you frustrated. In this case, it is recommended to turn off Crossplay in Delta Force, at least for a while, till you get accustomed to the gameplay and guns.

The PC version currently does not have the option to toggle crossplay. This feature is exclusive to consoles and is likely to reduce the queue time it takes to find a match. Team Jade could add this option later to PC.

Does Delta Force have cross-progression?

Delta Force comes with cross-progression, but there is a slight catch. You will need to link your Level Infinite account to transfer everything between your devices.

This will carry over not only the cosmetics and account progression, but also everything you have obtained in the Operations mode.

