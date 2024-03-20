How to enable retro skins in Alone in the Dark?

Following the latest title's release, fans will be excited to know that there are retro skins in Alone in the Dark for main characters Emily and Edward to use. More specifically, these are based on the character models of protagonists of the same name from the 1992 original Alone in the Dark, complete with their old-school aliasing and low-poly look.

This is certainly a treat for series fans who eagerly look forward to Pieces Interactive's take on the franchise. However, there is a caveat to note before players get excited.

Only Pre-orders or Digital Deluxe Edition owners can access retro skins in Alone in the Dark

Deluxe Edition owners also get access to the developer commentary pack (Image via THQ Nordic)

There are two key editions of the game: Standard and Digital Deluxe. If you pre-purchase the former, you will obtain the base game, the free Alone in the Dark Prologue standalone demo, and the Derceto 1992 Costume Pack - and the last of these includes the nostalgic skins.

The Digital Deluxe, however, includes all of these regardless of a pre-order. Hence, if you couldn't pre-purchase the game, you must get this edition to obtain the skins. Here are the steps to enable the retro skins in Alone in the Dark:

Head to the Extras option. This can be done via both the main menu and the pause menu while in-game.

Select the Derceto 1992 option under the Character Skins tab.

By heading back into the game, the skins will be applied to your characters. Edward Carnby will be replaced by a mustached redhead gentleman, while a short-haired blonde woman will replace Emily Hartwood. This change will be reflected in the in-game cutscenes as well, humorously contrasting with the game's realistic and serious tone.

If you're wondering if there are any other skins in the game, you will be disappointed; thus far, the retro skins in Alone in the Dark are the only cosmetics in the game. It is a bit of a shame as there are some neat skin opportunities for the duo, like Southern-inspired attire of the 1920s - the same setting as the game.

Published by THQ Nordic, Alone in the Dark is a reimagining of the 1992 classic game. Check out our review before purchasing it across platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S systems.