How to enable Twitch Desktop Mode on mobile easily

Users have been using Twitch on their smaller portable devices such as mobile phones and tablets for a long time. What isn't commonly known is that they can easily enable the Desktop Mode on their phones.

The streaming app can be easily downloaded through the Apple App Store on iOS devices and PlayStore on Android devices. Additionally, it can also be accessed using the browsers on mobile devices.

Viewers often prefer Twitch's full desktop interface over the ones that are optimized for viewing on smaller devices, like apps. One of the primary reasons is that the mobile version does not allow certain customizations that the full desktop version does.

A step-by-step guide to enabling Twitch's Dekstop Mode on mobile devices

Android and IOS users can enable the full version by following these steps

Step 1: Open the Safari/Chrome browser

After opening your browser, go to the the Twitch homepage at "https://www.twitch.tv."

Step 2: Log in to your account

You can log in to their account by entering your ID and password. The platform also has the option to change the credentials in case users have forgotten their ID or password.

Step 3: Tap on the 3 vertical dots on the page of your browser

Tapping the three vertical dots' button located next to the search icon will allow you to access various options.

Step 4: Tap on "Switch to Desktop Mode"

From this point on, users can access the full site. They can also toggle between dark and light-themed modes.

Advantages of browser over applications

While the app offers the entire version, the Desktop Mode is often preferred over the former because it has different extensions. With browsers, users can easily install add blockers and VPN extensions.

The browser interface also allows easy access to streamers by showing who is online at the time. However, these options are often driven by personal choices and preferences.

How to go live on Twitch through mobile

Users may livestream right from the webcam on their smartphones. Going over to the "Go Live" button at the top of the app will allow them to activate Mobile Streaming. Users can also do that by selecting their profile image in the upper left corner and then clicking the "Go Live" button.

Theatre Mode

Users can also access the Theater Mode through both the mobile application and web browser. By enabling it, they will be able to see the playlist that they are swiping to or from. Pressing down on the player will also allow them to see the stream from a smaller window while they navigate other streamers.

Desktop users can now only access the gaming platform through browsers. Twitch announced earlier this year that they had decided to shut down the desktop application for the platform.

The decision wasn't too big a surprise to the streaming community since most content creators and viewers access it through their browsers on their PCs, laptops or mobile devices.

