New Twitch petition demands 70% streamer subscription payout to match YouTube and Facebook Gaming

A recent Twitch petition has been doing rounds on the internet, as it demands a tweak in the revenue split between streamers and the platform, and it's getting quite the traction.

The petition recommends changes to subscription earnings for the streamers by giving them a larger cut, and it seems like fans and streamers are quite supportive of the idea at the moment.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky A recent petition to Twitch is asking for streamers to receive a larger cut of subscriptions with a minimum of 70% to match YouTube’s partnership split (currently most get 50%) and has over 10,000 votes… A recent petition to Twitch is asking for streamers to receive a larger cut of subscriptions with a minimum of 70% to match YouTube’s partnership split (currently most get 50%) and has over 10,000 votes… https://t.co/kx6OBZPasg

Twitch users demand increase in revenue for streamers in new petition

The petition on Twitch's feedback and suggestion forum revolves around the subscription revenue split between the platform and its content creators.

In the petition, users have demanded an increase in the cut of the revenue split between the streamers and Twitch for every subscription on their channel.

At the moment, streamers and the platform equally share the revenue with a 50-50 split for an average subscription, which costs around $2.50. However, the petition has asked Twitch to change it to a 70-30 model, favoring the streamers. Moreover, it has even also requested Twitch to further improve the revenue split for partners by giving them a 80% share of the revenue.

Lowco @LowcoTV Big movement right now to get Twitch to adjust revenue splits for all streamers. If you’d like to vote for this you can do so here: twitch.uservoice.com/forums/310231-… Big movement right now to get Twitch to adjust revenue splits for all streamers. If you’d like to vote for this you can do so here: twitch.uservoice.com/forums/310231-…

Twitch is probably the only major streaming platform that offers a 50-50 revenue share for subscriptions. Other streaming platforms like Facebook Gaming and YouTube already offer a 70 percent share to their content creators. Additionally, the red platform from Google also allows streamers to create their own subscription tiers that further help them as well.

The petition also has other demand,s which include decreasing the minimum payout from $100 to $10-20. As a Twitch subscription costs around $2.50, streamers need to gain at least 40 subs for them to cash out their earnings, and by decreasing the payout, it allows small streamers to earn some money without having to worry about gaining a lot of subscriptions right away.

One streamer said,

"As a small affiliate streamer and single parent, I can absolutely attest to the number of times that my Twitch payout coming through made such a huge difference in life. I think this is a wonderful and beneficial idea for everyone."

At the time of writing, the petition had gained over 15,000 votes, and it's getting a lot of signatures by the hour. Fans and streamers have provided a lot of support to the idea, as it will help incentivize the streamers to produce more quality content for the viewers.

"This should be an absolute minimum. Raising the split to 70/30 and reducing the payout to $20 has to happen. When this does, you'll see a higher level of content creation and plethora of creators coming out."

In the end, it seems like Twitch will soon have to discuss the financial aspects of the platform, as this petition will surely get a lot of eyeballs, and it remains to be seen if they will stick to their guns or change their model, with many streamers leaving the platform for various reasons.

