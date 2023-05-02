How to enjoy co-op and crossplay with friends in Redfall

Redfall is finally out for PC and consoles. The latest open-world FPS looter title from the iconic Arkane Studios has players exploring the vampire-infested town of Redfall while leading a liberation resistance. From infiltrating vampire strongholds to discovering new loot, there is much to do and see. Thankfully, players need not go at it alone. The game also allows co-op play for up to four players.

If that is not enough, cross-play inclusion enhances the gameplay experience for players across different platforms. Here's how both these aspects of the game work in tandem.

Players can improve gameplay experience by indulging in co-op and crossplay for Redfall

To summarize, co-op allows friends to stick together in this vampiric adventure. There are a few things to note, though. Like many other games in this genre, the story and mission progression will be tied to the session host.

In other words, friends who join the host will not be able to retain the story progression once they return to their solo save file. They will, however, retain everything else, including loot, skill points, and level-ups.

Cross-play, on the other hand, supplements co-op. This allows players on PC to play with Xbox Series X/S versions of Redfall and vice versa. Microsoft has been pushing for gaming parity over the years, so this decision does not come as a surprise.

But how do players invite their friends to co-op in the game? While the process is straightforward, it should be noted that it is impossible to play with random players due to the absence of matchmaking.

To host a game:

Head to the home screen and select Host Game to create a lobby

Invite friends from the list on the right side

Once all members have arrived in the lobby, everyone must select Ready to initiate the campaign

To join the game:

Go to the home menu screen

After being invited by the host, the host's lobby should appear under the Game Invites tab on the right

Select "Accept" to join the session

Here, the host may also tweak the game's difficulty as per the desired challenge and select the hero to play as. This works the same way for cross-play friends. However, players must provide their Bethesda.net ID to connect the two platforms. Once everything has been set up properly, there is nothing else to do except dive into the bloody world of Redfall.

How does co-op improve Redfall?

While the game can be played solo, co-op is really the way to go for many reasons. For one, players have additional hunters to watch their backs. There are four heroes to pick from, each with distinct abilities. Many of their skills play well with one another, and this synergy cannot be achieved alone.

On a related note, this is why picking the appropriate difficulty depending on the number of players when hosting a game is important due to enemy scaling.

Redfall is developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda. It was released on May 2, 2023, and is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

