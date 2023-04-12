Redfall will be locked to 30 FPS on Xbox Series X|S at launch

Redfall, the upcoming highly anticipated open-world FPS game from Arkane Austin, will be locked to 30 FPS when it is released on Microsoft's current-generation Xbox consoles. With that action title's launch being right around the corner, Arkane Studios — the award-winning makers of Dishonored and Prey — the developers have finally given players a look at Redfall's performance targets for consoles.

This offering marks the very first title from Arkane that will be released exclusively for the current-generation Xbox consoles. It is also the developer's first foray into the open-world genre and aims to deliver a fascinating narrative while also staying true to Arkane's signature storytelling style as well as level design philosophies.

Although its gameplay, approach to levels, and haunting narrative has fans very excited about Redfall's release, the recent announcement of it being locked to 30 FPS on Xbox Series X|S has many worried. Arkane Austin. the division of Arkane Studios in charge of this title, has mentioned that the team is working on a performance mode. However, that won't be an option available to players at the game's launch.

Redfall will release with 30 FPS only on Xbox Series X|S, with a 60 FPS performance more planned for later

While the resolution targets seem on par with current generation standards, the framerate one is not something that most players will feel is acceptable. Upon release, Redfall will only have a single graphics mode: Quality. This will target high resolution and better visual clarity. Arkane Studios did mention that a 60 FPS performance mode will be released at a later date via an update.

Redfall @playRedfall Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date.

Arkane Studios' previous title, Deathloop — which was released exclusively for current-generation consoles — featured a robust 60 FPS mode as well as VRR (variable refresh rate) capabilities for PS5 and Xbox Series X, allowing players with compatible displays to push that game past its 60 FPS target to reach a maximum of 120 FPS.

As such, Arkane's upcoming open-world title being locked to just a 30 FPS fidelity mode is quite puzzling for players. At launch, Redfall will have the following resolution and framerate options for players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

Xbox Series X: 4K at 30 FPS

4K at 30 FPS Xbox Series S: 1440p at 30 FPS

Bethesda @bethesda

🧛Hunt down the gods.

Take back 🗺️Discover an open world full of vampires.🧛Hunt down the gods.Take back #Redfall 🗺️Discover an open world full of vampires.🧛Hunt down the gods.💪Take back #Redfall https://t.co/grRDrUKzjM

While the developers did promise the 60 FPS performance mode as a post-launch update, it is indeed a bummer that gamers on Xbox Series X|S will not be able to play this game at a smooth 60 FPS initially. The only way to experience Redfall at such framerates is to enjoy it on PC.

This title is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, as well as Microsoft Store). The game will also be available as a Day 1 launch via Xbox Game Pass or consoles and PC.

