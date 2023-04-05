Redfall gets brand new Layla trailer: New weapons, ghost-summoning abilities, and more

Redfall, Bethesda and Arkane Studios' upcoming first-person-action game, recently got a brand new trailer showcasing the abilities as well as character origins of Layla Ellison. A biomedical engineering student turned skilled vampire hunter with telekinetic abilities, she is easily one of the most enigmatic and interesting playable entities in this title.

The new gameplay trailer is presented as an interview, where Layla gives the interviewer a glimpse into her backstory and how she got trapped in Redfall. The video also offers players a look at her arsenal of weapons, including the traditional firearms, as well as her supernatural and telekinetic abilities.

Redfall's telekinetic vampire hunter Layla can summon a ghostly ally to help her in combat

The trailer starts with Layla narrating bits and pieces of her backstory. During the vampiric invasion of Redfall, she and her friend Jason were both ambushed by a group of hostile vampires. To save Layla, her companion sacrificed himself by trapping himself — along with the enemies that got a jump on them — allowing her to flee the area.

While the story seemingly points towards Jason's sacrifice being the driving force behind Layla's vampire-hunting ventures, it was later revealed that he was still alive and had become a part of this playable entity's supernatural arsenal. Along with her telekinetic abilities to summon lifts and conjure shields, she can also summon Jason's ghostly apparition to help her in combat.

The trailer hints at him having a similar moveset to that of elite vampires roaming the town's streets. He can perform multiple claw attacks and a heavy ground pound, which is very effective against a group of cultists. While details on Jason and Layla's connection to his spirit are still sparse, it seems the ghostly apparition will be a major driving force for her personal narrative.

The trailer also showcases a few new pieces of gear that players will have access to. This includes an assault rifle — which looks akin to the classic M4 with a red dot sight — as well as a few unique vampire-hunting weapons that gamers can use in tandem with Layla's supernatural abilities.

Redfall is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2023, for the Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, along with the Xbox Game Pass.

