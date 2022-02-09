How to evolve Riolu in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Riolu is a cute Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that evolves into a powerhouse, Lucario. Lucario is a strong Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon that is well known for its strong moves.

Due to its hard-hitting abilities, many players are asking how they can get their Riolu to evolve into a Lucario. Luckily, compared to previous games, players can easily get Riolu to evolve into a Lucario.

Riolu is able to evolve in a different way in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In the previous generations of Pokémon, trainers had to gain maximum friendship levels with Riolu and then level it up during daytime in order for it to evolve into Lucario.

However, the second portion of the requirement (leveling up during the daytime) has been removed. Now, players simply need to obtain maximum friendship and they can level up Lucario at any time of the day.

Leveling up a Pokémon's friendship level can be done in a few ways

Increasing friendship in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is easy. Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Obtaining maximum friendship with a Pokémon can be done in a few ways. Battling and defeating opponents will increase friendship levels. Ensure that the Pokémon does not faint during the battle for maximum friendship.

Use items on Pokémons, such as berries or XP candy. Players can also use them to gather berries or stones from nodes or trees around the world.

Leveling up Riolu's friendship will let it evolve into Lucario

Once players reach the maximum level of friendship with Riolu, it is a simple process of battling with the Pokémon until it reaches the point where it is able to evolve.

When a Riolu reaches that point, players will see a message stating that it can evolve. This can also be seen by hovering over the Pokémon in the team menu. Simply select the 'Evolve' option to unlock Lucario.

Lucario is a welcome addition to any player's team

Many cute Pokémon evolve into pretty powerful evolutions. Image via Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Players will find success with Lucario, and it is well worth the effort to level up Riolu's friendship to the 'Best Friends' status in order to evolve it. Lucario is a powerful Pokémon that is capable of dealing devastating damage and it looks pretty cool as well.

Riolu may be a cute Pokémon, but when it evolves into Lucario, players will really have the ability to take their team to the next level.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul