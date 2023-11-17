HoYoverse has started a new event in Genshin Impact 4.2 called Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log. During its entire duration, you will get a new objective each day to help get research material for Lepine-Pauline by taking photographs of creatures with different characteristics. Clicking images will get you a color sample, which you can exchange for in-game rewards.

Fortunately, the new Genshin Impact event has a feature that allows players to trade color samples with their friends. You can gift any or all of your samples to your friends who need them and also get something in return from them to complete your collection. This is a guide on how to trade color samples in the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event.

How to exchange photographs (Gift samples) in Genshin Impact Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event

How to send samples

Gift samples to your friends (Image via HoYoverse)

To send a color sample to your friend, open the event menu in Genshin Impact and click "Gift Samples." You will see a list of all your friends who have started the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event and their inventory. Above the list, you can see all the samples you possess as well.

You can check if a friend is missing color samples and needs your help. If you have extra left in your inventory, you can share it with them, and they can claim it from the "Receive" section. Unfortunately, there are no additional rewards for sharing the samples with anyone.

It is worth mentioning that the samples received from clicking pictures are pretty random, and the number of times you can click a picture is also limited to 10 per day, so it would be wise to gift only if you have more than you need.

How to receive samples

Click on Claim All to receive the sample (Image via HoYoverse)

To receive a gift from someone, you don't have to do anything special. You will see a red exclamation mark on the event menu if a friend sends you a sample, and you can claim it from the Receive section by clicking "Claim All" or the gift icon. Note that your friends can see your event inventory just like you can see theirs, so they will know if you are missing anything.

If you are having trouble getting a specific sample, you can also ask one of your friends to gift it to you. If you are lucky, someone might send it to you without asking. This is completely a voluntary action, so you are not always guaranteed to get a gift from someone in your Genshin Impact friendlist.

Once you have collected enough samples, you can exchange them for in-game rewards such as Primogems and Mora.