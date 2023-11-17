A new event called Graph Adversarial Technology Experimental Log is now available in Genshin Impact 4.2. During the event, you must help Lepine-Pauline find research material by taking pictures of creatures with different characteristics.

The day one task of Graph Adversarial requires you to take photographs of opponents with wing-like structures. Luckily, there are a lot of enemies that have similar characteristics.

You can take up to 10 pictures in one day. Additionally, each photograph will randomly give you a color sample, which you can exchange for "Research Awards" and obtain rewards such as Primogems.

This article will feature all the opponents with wing-like structure in Genshin Impact and their locations.

Genshin Impact: All Opponents with Wing-Like Structure and their locations

Take pictures of enemies with wing-like structure (Image via HoYoverse)

On day one of the Graph Adversarial Technology Experimental Log event, you need to take 10 photographs of opponents with wing-like structures. You get a color sample for each image, but note that the samples are random and are not based on the enemy's type or color, which means that you can obtain multiple color samples from the same type of creature.

Below is a list of all the opponents with wing-like structure in Genshin Impact:

Consecrated Red Vulture

Consecrated Flying Serpent

Aeonblight Drake

Ruin Drake - Skywatch

Winged Cryoshroom

Winged Dendroshroom

Oceanid

Anemo Slime

Thunder Manifestation

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Cryo Cicin

Hydro Cicin

Electro Cicin

Hydro Mimic Finch

Hydro Mimic Crane

Hydro Mimic Mallard

Red Vulture

Eremite - Galehunter

Stromterror Dvalin

Here are the locations of 10 opponents with wing-like structures in Genshin Impact.

1) Anemo Slime

Anemo Slime location (Image via HoYoverse)

Brightcrown Canyon is one of the best locations to find Anemo Slimes. You can use the teleport waypoint in the canyon and head northwest. There are five Anemo Slimes in this location.

2) Hydro Cicin

Hydr Cicins in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via HoYoverse)

Head over to Guyun Stone Forest using the teleport waypoint and head west. You will find three Hydro Cicins near the water.

3) Oceanid and Hydro Mimics

Oceanid and Hydro Mimic (Image via HoYoverse)

You can take images of the Oceanid boss and her Hydro Mimics in Liyue and get several color samples from these opponents.

4) Aeonblight Drake

Aoenblight Drake (Image via HoYoverse)

The Aeonblight Drake boss in Sumeru is also an opponent with a wing-like structure. You don't need to engage in a battle with it and can simply take its image with the event gadget.

5) Red Vulture

Red Vulture in the Sumeru desert (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a ton of Red Vultures in the Sumeru desert in Genshin Impact. For a good spot to take its photo, teleport to the waypoint north of Sobek Oasis and head west. You will see a vulture resting on the tree.

6) Thunder Manifestation

Thunder Manifestation (Image via HoYoverse)

The Thunder Manifestation boss in Seirai Island, Inazuma, also counts as an opponent with a wing-like structure.

7) Electro Cicin

Electro Cicin Mage (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one Fatui Cicin mage in the Yaoguang Shoal. Wait for her to summon Electro Cicins and take their images.

8) Winged Dendroshroom

Winged Dendroshroom location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find three Winged Dendroshrooms below the giant portal near Jadeplume Terrorshroom's hideout.

9) Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Jadepume Terrorshroom (Image via HoYoverse)

You can take a picture of Jadeplume Terrorshroom as well since it is a bird-like enemy and has small wings on its back.

10) Ruin Drake

Ruin Drake location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find one Ruin Drake south of the portal mentioned in the previous entry.

After getting all the pictures, head back to the Court of Fontaine and exchange them for the following Genshin Impact rewards:

Primogems x60

Mora x30,000

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Material x6

If you exchange the samples twice, you can get double rewards. This concludes the Day I guide of Graph Adversarial Technology Experimental Log event.