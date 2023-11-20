The Day Four objective of the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event in Genshin Impact is to take photographs of Staff-Wielding Opponents. You can click up to 10 pictures and get samples for Lepine-Pauline's research. Fortunately, you can find such enemies all over the Teyvat map, and completing the task will reward you with Primogems, Mora, and more.

This article will guide you to the best locations to take pictures of Staff-Wielding opponents in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Staff-Wielding Opponents' locations

Day Four characteristic (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a ton of enemies in Genshin Impact that wield a staff or a similar weapon, and here is the complete list:

Hilichurl Fighter

Hilichurl Berserker

Wooden Shield Hilichurl Guard

Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard

Ice Shield Hilichurl Guard

All Samachurls

All Abyss Mages

Fatui Skirmisher: Geochanter Bracer

Treasure Hoarders: Seaman

Eremite Daythunder

Frost Operative

Wind Operative

Icewind Suite

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer

Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker

Below are some of the best spots to get photographs of staff-wielding opponents in Genshin Impact.

1) Abyss Mages

Abyss Mage locations in Guyun Stone Forest. (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four Abyss Mages in the Stone Guyun Forest. One can be found in the large Hilichurl Camp north of the artifact domain on this island. Meanwhile, the other three can be seen on top of the mountain.

Abyss Mages (Image via HoYoverse)

You can use the domain to teleport to Guyun Stone Forest and climb the mountain to take photographs of the Abyss Mages. Once that is done, head north to get the picture of the last one.

2) Samachurls and other Hilichurls that use clubs

Hilichurls and Samachurls location. (Image via HoYoverse)

From your previous location, head further north toward the tiny fort in the sea. You can find a few Hilichurls and Samachurls doing their dancing ritual. Quietly take their pictures and head west towards the small island to find more of them. Note that the entire location is a Hilichurl camp, so you might end up engaging in a battle.

More spawns near Cecilia Garden. (Image via HoYoverse)

Another great location to get photographs of Hilichurls is in Mondstadt. Teleport to the Cecilia Garden domain and turn around. You can get a few pictures here.

3) Fatui Skirmisher: Geochanter Bracer

Geochanter Bracer in Mont Esus East. (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Mont Esus East waypoint and head southeast to find a Geochanter Bracer. Make sure not to get too close, or he will start attacking you.

4) Frost and Wind Operatives

Frost and Wind Operatives location. (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking the photograph of the Geochanter Bracer, head further south to find two Fatui Operatives. One can be seen guarding a small cage, while the other is standing close to an energy storage cell.

After getting all the photographs, meet Lepine-Pauline in the Court of Fontaine and exchange the samples for the Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact. This concludes the Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log Day Four guide.