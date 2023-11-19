The Day Three task of Genshin Impact's Graph Adversarial Experiment Log event is to collect samples of Basically Blue Wild Creatures. This is a pretty simple objective since you can find a ton of blue creatures all over the Teyvat map, such as birds and fishes.

Once again, you can take up to 10 photographs, and you will be rewarded with 60 Primogems for completing the task in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Basically Blue Wild Creature locations

Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log Day Three. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Day Three objective is now available in Genshin Impact's Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event. You must take pictures of 10 Basically Blue Wild Creatures and get their samples. It is recommended to bring Kirara or Sayu on the team since their passive skill allows you to get close to wild animals without startling them.

Below is a complete list of all the blue creatures that you can find in Genshin Impact:

Emerald Finch

Flatcrest Fulmar

Dusk Bird

Bluecrown Finch

Violetgold Angler Gull

Snow-Winged Goose

Blue-Fin Bass

Sunny Loach

Cryo Crystalfly

Hydro Crystalfly

Blue Frog

Ocean Crab

Bluethunder Weasel

Leisurely Otter

Blue Horned Lizard

Lucklight Fly

Adorned Unagi

Marrow Lizard

Aizen Medaka

Lunged Stickleback

Snowstrider

Formalo Ray

Venomspine Fish

Rippling Heartfeather Bass

Lazurite Axe Marlin

Streaming Axe Marlin

Here are the locations of 10 Basically Blue Wild Creatures in Genshin Impact.

1) Ocean Crab

Ocean Crabs in Falcon Coast (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find several Ocean Crabs on the Falcon Coast. Teleport to the nearest waypoint and glide southeast. Do note that there is a hilichurl camp nearby, so you must defeat the mobs to take the photographs without interruption.

2) Dusk Bird

Dusk Bird location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint west of the main Sumeru City and head south. You will find a Dusk Bird sitting on top of a rock.

3) Hydro Crystalfly

You can capture images of Hydro Crystalfly (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a couple of Hydro Crystalfly near the Pale Forgotten Glory domain in Fontaine.

4) Emerald Finch

Emerald Finches in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via HoYoverse)

Head over to the Guyun Stone Forest using the teleport waypoint and head east. You will find a few Emerald Finches playing around near the bush.

5) Flatcrest Fulmar

Flatcrest Fulmar location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Statue of The Seven near the Marcotte Station and turn around. Activate the event gadget and take a picture of the Flatcrest Fulmar.

6) Bluecrown Finch

Do not get too close to the Bluecrown Finch (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking Flatcrest Fulmar's picture, head southeast from your previous location. You will find a Bluecrown Finch near the bush. Make sure not to get too close, or the Mitachurl will attack you, and the bird will fly away.

7) Aizen Medaka

Aizen Medaka fishing location (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the teleport waypoint outside Mondstadt City and head toward the fishing location in the northwest direction. You will find a few spawns of Aizen Medaka in the water.

8) Venomspine Fish

Venomspine Fish counts as a blue wild creature (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Statue of The Seven in Windrise, Mondstadt, to teleport and go to the lake in the south. While Venomspine Fish is not blue, the event counts it as a blue creature so you can take its picture. Note that it spawns only between 18:00 and 6:00 in Genshin Impact.

9) Adorned Unagi

Adorned Unagi in Watatsumi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the eastmost waypoint in Watatsumi Island, Inazuma, and head southwest to find a few Adorned Unagis. Do note they get startled very easily, so it is recommended to bring Sayu into the team to approach them.

10) Snow-Winged Goose

Snow-Winged Goose location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint in West Slopes of Mont Automnequi and head north. You will find two Snow-Winged Geese swimming near the shore.

After acquiring all 10 sample photos of Basically Blue-Colored Creatures in Genshin Impact, meet Lepine-Pauline and exchange the samples to get your Primogem rewards.