The Day Two objective of Genshin Impact's Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event is now available. This time, you are required to take 10 photographs of a Basically Ball-Shaped Teyvat Product. This means you can click images of any oval or spherical item to get a color sample. Do note that the samples are random, and you can obtain multiple from the same type of material.

Taking photos of a 'Basically Ball-Shaped Teyvat Product' and exchanging the samples will reward you with 60 Primogems and other items.

Genshin Impact: Basically Ball-Shaped Teyvat Products and their locations

Take pictures of Basically Ball-Shaped Teyvat Product in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Day Two objective of Genshin Impact's Graph Adversarial Technology Experiment Log event is to take photographs of 10 Basically Ball-Shaped Teyvat Products. Luckily, there are a ton of items in the game that are ball-shaped. Here is a complete list:

Bird Egg Apple Pinecone Sunsettia Bulle Fruit Wolfhook Mist Flower Corolla Ajilenakh Nut Flaming Flower Stamen Dandelion Sango Pearl Romaritime Flower Lumidouce Bell Harra Fruit Valberry Berry

Here are the locations of 10 Basically Ball-Shaped Teyvat Products in Genshin Impact:

1) Pinecone

Pinecones on Stormbearer Mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Stormbearer Mountain and head west. You will find several tall trees and pinecones fallen on the ground. Note that you will get a random color sample for clicking each image.

2) Valberry

You can find Valberry around Stormbearer Mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

After taking photographs of the pinecones, walk slightly in the east direction and climb the rock on your left. You will find a Valberry plant.

3) Apple

Apple counts as a ball-shaped product (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find apples on the Stormbearer Mountain. From your previous location, head north. There is an apple tree right next to the road. You will also find two small animals near the tree, so it is easy to identify.

4) Dandelion

Dandelions near the Mondstadt gate (Image via HoYoverse)

The best spot to take images of Dandelions is near the main Mondstadt City gate. It is worth mentioning that you don't have to swirl it with Anemo before taking a picture.

5) Sunsettia

Sunsettia tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Sunsettia is one of the most common consumable items in Genshin Impact. You can find a tree next to the bridge in front of the Mondstadt City gate.

6) Berry

Berry spawn near Mondstadt city (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also find several spawns of Berry plants in your previous location.

7) Flaming Flower Stamen

Flaming Flower Stamen is a ball-shaped product (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Temple of the Wolf near Cryo Regisive boss. You can find a couple of Flaming Flower Stamen spawns right in front of the domain.

8) Romaritime Flower

Romaritime Flower location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Denouement of Sin artifact domain in Fontaine and head northeast. You can find several Romaritime Flowers behind the crates on the shore.

9) Sango Pearl

Sango Pearl location in Watatsumi Island (Image via HoYoverse)

Sango Pearl is a local specialty only found on the Watatsumi Island of Inazuma. Teleport to the waypoint near the Sangonomiya Shrine and head north. You can find a ton of Sango Pearls near the water.

10) Wolfhook

Wolfhook location (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolfhook is a ball-shaped fruit and can be found in the Wolvendom region in Mondstadt. They are usually hidden behind bushes, so they can be tricky to find sometimes.

Once you have gotten all the photos, return to Lepine-Pauline and exchange the samples to get the following Genshin Impact rewards:

Primogems x60

Mora x30,000

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

If you are lucky enough to get two or more copies of each color sample, you can get double rewards.