How to exfil in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies has brought back the exfil mechanic along with many others in the latest version of the game mode. The exfil mechanic allowed players to end a Zombies game when they wanted to, and Vanguard adds a new occult theme to the feature.

The idea of the exfil is relatively new to the Call of Duty series. It was introduced in Black Ops Cold War and allowed players to leave the game via helicopter every five rounds after Round 10. Vanguard Zombies brings back the same idea with even fewer restraints, but that doesn't mean it's any easier.

How to use the exfil feature in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Before players can exfil in Vanguard Zombies, they need to reach a high-enough round. Once players progress beyond Round 5, they can begin the exfil process. However, rounds don't work in the same way that players are used to.

Each round in Vanguard Zombies is dictated by completing an objective. Whenever players step through a portal and finish an objective, the world gets more difficult in Der Anfang, and the round increases. Once players have gone through that cycle at least five times, they can begin the exfil process.

In the center of Stalingrad, players can find the base of operations which holds interactive spots such as the Covenant statue or the Pack-A-Punch. In this town center, on a fountain, players will find the exfil option. Just like the other objectives, the exfil option will have a highlighted icon that can then be selected.

If players are in a solo game, the exfil will automatically begin the countdown before the fight starts. For those in a party or a multiplayer game, the group needs to accept the exfil to continue.

Completing the exfil in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

When the exfil begins, players will be tasked with taking out a certain number of zombies before a timer begins and they need to reach a portal. How difficult that wave of zombies is will depend on the round level, but it can certainly get quite challenging with elite enemies.

Once the required number of zombies is killed, players need to run to a marked portal. However, there will still be zombies fighting back, so players need to get there quick. Upon reaching the portal, they simply have to activate it and the match will end.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee