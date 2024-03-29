How to Expand 4 Cultivation Areas in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

In Genshin Impact 4.5 Alchemical Ascension, there are numerous event challenges that you can complete to earn rewards. One of these tasks is to expand your cultivation area, which is a crucial aspect of growing alchemical ingredients. By expanding the area, you can cultivate more ingredients, make potions more easily, and maintain a larger inventory.

Fortunately, expanding these cultivation areas is more straightforward than one might expect. All you have to do is interact with NPC Freda to check out the shop supplies in the event shop. Remember that the funds required for these expansion upgrades will increase for the first few purchases. Here is everything you need to know about expanding cultivation areas in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension.

Genshin Impact guide to expand 4 cultivation areas in Alchemical Ascension

Freda's event shop preview (Image via HoYoverse)

You can cultivate alchemical ingredients for potions in Alchemic Ascension. You start with only a few boxes, but expanding your cultivation area is essential for better performance and efficacy. You can buy additional cultivation areas from NPC Freda's event shop in exchange for event funds. Here is a quick overview:

Cultivation Area Expansion (I) - 400 Funds

Cultivation Area Expansion (II) - 5000 Funds

Cultivation Area Expansion (III) - 5000 Funds

Cultivation Area Expansion (IV) - 12000 Funds

Cultivation Area Expansion (V) - 12000 Funds

Cultivation Area Expansion (VI) - 12000 Funds

Cultivation Area Expansion (VII) - 12000 Funds

These upgrades can be found in the shop supplies section. As demonstrated earlier, you need significant funds to purchase them in Genshin Impact.

How to increase Funds to expand cultivation areas in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

There are multiple ways to earn funds (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.5 event allows you to earn funds through various means. Here is a quick overview:

Selling Potions: This is the primary method of earning funds. Concoct potions based on market demands to reach high sales volume.

This is the primary method of earning funds. Concoct potions based on market demands to reach high sales volume. Special Requests: Guests will come in between operational cycles with custom time-sensitive orders. Complete them to receive significant funds as rewards.

Guests will come in between operational cycles with custom time-sensitive orders. Complete them to receive significant funds as rewards. Business Correspondence: Familiar faces will support you with large sums of funds as your alchemy business grows.

Familiar faces will support you with large sums of funds as your alchemy business grows. Distributors: Create a fixed source of income by collaborating with potion distributors.

Event Challenges and Rewards

Cultivation area expansion-related event challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

In the first phase of the Alchemical Ascension, you will face three event challenges related to expanding the cultivation area. Here is a quick overview:

Expand 1 cultivation area(s)

Expand 4 cultivation area(s)

Expand ingredient cultivation area(s) to the limit

You can acquire 90 Primogems, 60K Mora, and more from completing these event challenges.

